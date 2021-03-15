The 1953 Chrysler Ghia Special Is the Ultimate Luxury Classic

The 1950s was a great era for the automotive industry. The car market grew at a pace never before seen, and U.S. automakers were experimenting with wild designs. Brands like Cadillac and Lincoln were rolling out luxury models one after another. It was also the decade when Chrysler teamed up with Ghia to create the hottest luxury coupe out there.
Ghia, a coachbuilding firm from Turin, Italy, had already gained traction following a series of redesigned Alfa Romeos and Ferraris, but it had worked with local brands only by 1950. That changed when Chrysler and Ghia formed an unlikely partnership, one that oversaw the birth of a few stunning production cars and concepts. The Ghia Special Coupe is one of them.
Built from 1951 to 1953, the Special Coupe was based on the Chrysler New Yorker. But it looked nothing like one, which was a good idea given that the New Yorker, otherwise an iconic nameplate, looked dated at the time. Ghia revamped Chrysler's design language completely, delivering a body that mixed American muscle with European flair and elegance.
Like most limited-run Ghia-bodied models back in the day, the cars weren't identical. They all shared most of the exterior features, including the massive front grille and vertical bumper corners, but sported unique features requested by their respective customers. Many of them were finished in two-tone liveries and came with matching interiors.
As the chassis came from the Chrysler New Yorker, so did the engine. Chrysler obviously equipped it with the biggest and most powerful option it had at the time, the 5.4-liter FirePower V8. An early Hemi design, the FirePower mill delivered 180 horsepower in 1951.
Although it wasn't the most powerful V8 car available at the time, its exterior was ahead of its time and made all luxury cars of the era, including Cadillacs and Lincolns, look dated. It had a similar effect next to the Rolls-Royces and Bentleys of the era, as the British companies were still drawing styling cues from their pre-WWII models.
Why the comparison? Well, even though it was based on an American car, the Ghia Special Coupe wasn't sold in North America. All 18 examples were (at least officially) sold in Europe by Societe France Motors.
Luckily, some of these beauties found their way back to the U.S. They rarely surface at auction events or private sales, but a 1953 model is now offered via eBay by Classic Promenade. The car needs a bit of work on the outside, as it shows many dings and chips. It has also been repainted at some point.
The seller asks $550,000, which is a lot of cash given that the car needs what appears to be a mild restoration, but there is a "make offer" option that should result in a price drop. It's a lot more expensive than Cadillacs and Lincolns from the era, but it's also a really scarce model. Who knows how many of the original 18 examples survived to see 2021.
