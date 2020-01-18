Howard Hughes Once Drove This Custom 1954 Chrysler New Yorker, It Can Be Yours

The name Howard Hughes needs no presentation, not even now, 44 years after the man's death. Far more eccentric than Elon Musk is today and closer to the made-up character Tony Stark in this respect, Hughes will probably be remembered for decades to come still.
The man was involved in pretty much all human activities there were. He ran companies, raced cars, flew airplanes, and loved the Las Vegas Strip. But he was, above all, spending money like crazy, and a lot of them on cars.
Hughes owned, of course, a number of vehicles, but one of the craziest in his collection was a 1954 Chrysler New Yorker. This car was though unlike any other rolling off the assembly lines.
True to his eccentricities, Hughes had this one custom made. It was specifically built for him with a special air purification system in the trunk, a technology that was at the time worth more than the car itself.
Hughes used this New Yorker mostly when he was in Las Vegas. Since it rolled off the assembly lines, it covered only 1,685 original miles and remains largely in showroom condition.
The car was this week on the lot of the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. It didn’t sell yet, despite coming complete with the original Pastel Blue paint, two-tone blue wool interior, and the 354ci V8 engine paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission.
Inside, the car is wrapped in two-tone blue wool that shows according to the seller “hardly any wear.”
This particular ride was taken from the same collection of Hughes cars that was home to a 1953 Buick. In 2005, in Palm Beach, that car sold for $1.65 million, so don’t expect this one to be a bargain either.
As per the official details, the New Yorker was recently mechanically serviced and ready for its next caretaker.
