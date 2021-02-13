2022 Infiniti QX60 Looks Impressive in Production-Ready Accurate Rendering

Infiniti used to be known for sporty luxury sedans and coupes, but it's begun to take the SUV market a whole lot more seriously. After the smaller QX50 and its coupe brother, the QX55, Nissan's premium brand is now turning its attention to the QX60.
The Infiniti JX was renamed the QX60 in 2013 when Infiniti changed its naming system. This model is a 5-door SUV made in Tennessee. It's based on the Nissan D platform, shared with the Pathfinder, and is powered by a 3.5-liter V6. Besides the lack-luster performance, it's also been criticized for the CVT gearbox and some of the interior features, which lag behind those of its rivals.
Last year, the company's sales plunged, and the QX60 was down to 22,880 customers from 43,162 in 2019. Knowing how important the mid-size SUV segment is, Infiniti is putting a lot of its resources into the all-new model for 2022. This is supposed to be infused with the latest design language and brings major improvements in the tech department as well.
Fortunately, imagining the new SUV isn't difficult at all, since the QX60 Monograph already previewed everything. So all the Russian website Kolesa had to do to create this set of renderings was to make the concept a little more production-ready with things like door handles, wipers, and normal-sized wheels.
The look is very appealing, especially when you consider base prices will start from around $45,000. The SUV has Range Rover-like flat sides and a gigantic grille flanked by sharp headlights. Some much-needed improvements are also happening in the powertrain department, where Infiniti will finally replace the CVT with a new ZF 9-speed gearbox. It will have a sports mode but don't expect blistering acceleration, since this is still a 3-row crossover.
The V6 engine itself is a 3.5-liter with direct injection, making 295 horsepower. It would have been nice to have Nissan's 3.8-liter for extra torque, but as we've said, this isn't a sports car, and mpg numbers are probably more important.
