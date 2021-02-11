2022 Infiniti QX60 Confirmed With ZF 9HP Automatic Transmission, N/A V6 Engine

Mid-size crossovers are very lucrative in the United States, and luxury crossovers are even more so thanks to higher profit margins. Infiniti knows that everyone and their dog hates it, but nevertheless, the QX60 is still offered with a JATCO-developed continuously variable transmission.
From a high point of 43,162 sales in 2019, the CVT-equipped utility vehicle dwindled to 22,880 sales last year over better alternatives in the segment and the ongoing health crisis. As the headline implies, Infiniti has finally decided on a good ol’ torque-converter automatic for the next-generation QX60.
The all-new SUV, which is due to arrive for the 2022 model year, “embraces the tenets of what our brand stands for. Teams from Japan and the U.S. have worked tirelessly to bring the QX60 to customers as our most refined and advanced three-row crossover yet,” declared head honcho Peyman Kargar.
Considering how many complaints are listed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration over the substandard continuously variable transmission, the nine-speed automatic is more than welcomed by the next roster of customers. Developed and supplied by German original equipment manufacturer ZF Friedrichshafen, this box has a ratio spread of almost 10:1. This enables brisk acceleration off the line and when you’re overtaking as well as pretty good fuel economy when you’re cruising on the highway.
Also worhty of note, the mid-size luxury crossover is gifted with Active Torque Mount technology that insolates the V6 engine’s vibrations. The 3.5-liter plant features direct injection, natural aspiration, and 295 horsepower as opposed to 284 horsepower in the redesigned 2022 Nissan Pathfinder.
Scheduled to arrive at American and Canadian dealerships later in 2021, the QX60 utilizes a shift-by-wire system to open up more usable space around the center console. Infiniti has also made a case for a Drive Mode Selector that shuttles between the Standard, Eco, Snow, Sport, and Personal settings.
The Yokohama-based automaker didn’t mention a thing about front- or rear-wheel drive, but I wouldn’t hold my breath for anything other than the Renault-Nissan D platform. After all, the only nine-speeder produced by ZF in 2021 is the 9HP that’s specifically engineered for transverse applications.
