2021 Bentley Bentayga Sings Akrapovic Tunes, Comes With Lots of Accessories

Bentley has already updated the 2021 Bentayga but the Crewe-based automaker just keeps adding new features. If anyone thought the ultra-premium crossover is not imposing enough, its looks can be enhanced with a voice to match thanks to a new kit from the renowned Slovenian exhaust specialist Akrapovic. Or one could go for one of the four new lines of accessories available across the entire range.
These new collections even have their own name - Exterior, Interior, Touring and Protection. They are all rather self-explanatory but let us give you the highlights, nonetheless.
The first one includes the new Akrapovic sports exhaust system. The hardware is light thanks to the high-grade titanium construction and comes as a full set with link pipes, a new muffler, and double oval tailpipes sporting the Bentley and Akrapovic markings.
The center silencer has been replaced as well, the new straight pipes delivering the gases to a bespoke rear muffler specifically designed by the specialist company for better exhaust sound control. The caveat is the system – inspired by the one fitted to the record-setting Pikes Peak Bentayga from 2018 - is only available in the North American and Middle East regions.
The exterior package sports newly developed carbon fiber mirror cowls and a practical rubber-clad fixed sidestep. The latter can be had in Black Gloss, Carbon or Moonbeam and Bentley thinks the Exterior accessory range bodes well with the darker Blackline Specification.
Moving on to the Interior accessory family, we find some relaxing cushions and even more footrests along with a custom luggage set that can be optioned in the pricey Beluga calf leather.
For Bentayga's golf-aficionado one-percenters the automaker has prepared a new range of golf bags featuring diamond-quilted detailing. If you are the adventurous type check out the Touring range. It includes a roof box (75 kg /165 pounds / 320 liters capacity), along with ski or snowboard carriers – six sets for the former and four units for the latter.
These are accompanied by a trunk-dwelling stowage box with a capacity of 100 liters and waterproof thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) insulation. There is also a new sliding load assist tray option with capacity for sustaining up to 300 kg (661 pounds) and a couple of versions for the brand’s Cycle Carrier.
Last, but not least comes the Protection Range includes two types of exterior car covers, designer's TPE mud flaps, a set of heavy-duty interior mats along with an exterior bumper protector.
