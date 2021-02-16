2022 Infiniti QX55 Coupe Crossover Priced From $46,500, Features Standard AWD

Delayed five months over so-called operational efficiencies, the QX55 is available for reservation in the United States from $46,500 minus destination charge. That’s pretty good value for standard features that include all-wheel drive and wireless Apple CarPlay. Still, the downside to choosing Infiniti over Audi, BMW, or Merc is the JATCO transmission.
Both the QX60 and Pathfinder have switched to a nine-speed automatic, but the QX55 comes with the Xtronic CVT developed by Nissan. An unreliable transmission by all accounts, the CVT can’t hold a candle to a DCT or a torque-converter box as far as the emotional side of driving is concerned.
The coupe-styled crossover also features a variable-compression engine, the VC-Turbo, as Infiniti calls it. Capable of 268 horsepower and quite a bit of torque for only 2.0 liters of displacement, the aluminum-alloy plant combines a big turbocharger with direct injection and multi-point injection.
Three well-equipped trim levels are available to purchase at the time of reporting, starting with the Luxe. Active Noise Cancellation, Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, 4G LTE connectivity, heated front seats, dark aluminum for the interior trim, and a power-sliding moonroof are the most important features included completely as standard.
Level up to the Essential, and the Yokohama-based automaker with American roots will add InTouch Navigation, perforated leather upholstery, climate-controlled front seats, a heated steering wheel, Bose audio, and the Around View Monitor for a cool $51,600, excluding freight. Even at this price point, the ProASSIST Package and ProACTIVE Package cost extra although Tesla offers Intelligent Cruise Control and Traffic Sign Recognition as standard.
Finally, the Sensory trim level “spares little and starts at $57,050” according to Infiniti. Semi-aniline leather available in Monaco Red and Graphite, natural open-pore wood trim for the interior, tri-zone climate control, a motion-activated liftgate, and ambient lighting are its redeeming features.
The two-row crossover is available in eight colors for the exterior at launch. In no particular order, these are Dynamic Sunstone Red, Slate Gray, Graphite Shadow, Liquid Platinum, Majestic White, Black Obsidian, and Hermosa Blue.
The coupe-styled crossover also features a variable-compression engine, the VC-Turbo, as Infiniti calls it. Capable of 268 horsepower and quite a bit of torque for only 2.0 liters of displacement, the aluminum-alloy plant combines a big turbocharger with direct injection and multi-point injection.
Three well-equipped trim levels are available to purchase at the time of reporting, starting with the Luxe. Active Noise Cancellation, Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, 4G LTE connectivity, heated front seats, dark aluminum for the interior trim, and a power-sliding moonroof are the most important features included completely as standard.
Level up to the Essential, and the Yokohama-based automaker with American roots will add InTouch Navigation, perforated leather upholstery, climate-controlled front seats, a heated steering wheel, Bose audio, and the Around View Monitor for a cool $51,600, excluding freight. Even at this price point, the ProASSIST Package and ProACTIVE Package cost extra although Tesla offers Intelligent Cruise Control and Traffic Sign Recognition as standard.
Finally, the Sensory trim level “spares little and starts at $57,050” according to Infiniti. Semi-aniline leather available in Monaco Red and Graphite, natural open-pore wood trim for the interior, tri-zone climate control, a motion-activated liftgate, and ambient lighting are its redeeming features.
The two-row crossover is available in eight colors for the exterior at launch. In no particular order, these are Dynamic Sunstone Red, Slate Gray, Graphite Shadow, Liquid Platinum, Majestic White, Black Obsidian, and Hermosa Blue.