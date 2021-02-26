2022 Infiniti QX60 Rated at 6,000 Pounds Towing Capacity

5 Infiniti Will Drop Out of F1 After 2020, Focus Switches to Electrification

It’s not long now until Infiniti unleashes the 2022 QX60 SUV on the American market, and as we’re coming closer to the launch date, more and more pieces of the puzzle are falling into place. Today’s treat? Towing capacity. 9 photos SUV we already know. The thing is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that has been rated at 295 hp for this application. It will come paired to a



Following intensive testing of the SUV’s capabilities,



Of course, you don’t get that much towing power on all QX60 versions, but only on select ones. Infiniti says this rating is specific on select grades, but we’ll probably have to wait until the unveiling to get the full picture of what that means.



“We make sure to tow up to the 6,000-pound capacity. We want to make sure that the customer is confident that they can tow their travel trailer to their campsite for the weekend and not worry about their vehicle overheating,” said in a statement Heather Kniep, senior project engineer at the carmaker’s Arizona Testing Center.



“We want the customer to know that they can be confident towing with their vehicle; they’re going to have strong acceleration (and) they’re going to have confident braking. I was really impressed with how it could accelerate up hills, even at the 6,000-pound towing capacity. It had absolutely no problem.”



Infiniti did not say when exactly it will take the veils off the SUV completely.



