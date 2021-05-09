2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Online Configurator Goes Live

One of the most anticipated nameplates launching for the 2022 model year, the Santa Cruz is now available to configure. Pricing still is a mystery at this point in time, but Hyundai is accepting $100 deposits from prospective customers for no fewer than four equipment levels.
SE is the base trim as per the configurator, which offers a towing capacity of up to 3,500 pounds (1,588 kilograms) and a payload capacity of 1,748 pounds (793 kilograms). Key features include the 8.0-inch color touchscreen that is complemented by a whole lot of touch-sensitive buttons on the dashboard, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 2.5-liter GDI powerplant coupled to an eight-speed automatic that drives the front wheels. Hyundai offers HTRAC all-wheel drive with the same engine-transmission combo.
To whom it may concern, HTRAC is a multi-mode system that integrates an electronic variable-torque-split clutch with active torque control between the axles. Scheduled to arrive in U.S. dealerships this summer, the Santa Cruz gets even better if you opt for the SEL equipment level that includes the Bluelink Connected Car system, heated side mirrors with integrated turn signals, an eight-way heated driver’s seat with adjustable lumbar support, blind-spot collision-avoidance system, keyless entry, and push-button start.
Customers who need a little more oomph can upgrade to the SEL Premium or Limited. Both feature the turbocharged 2.5-liter GDI from the Smartstream engine family, which develops 275 horsepower and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) of torque according to the South Korean automaker’s preliminary figures. As opposed to the free-breathing engine, this fellow is mated to an eight-speed DCT featuring steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters for manual control.
The SEL Premium appears to be the sweet spot of the range because it’s rocking LED headlights, dual-zone automatic temperature control, leather on the steering wheel and shifter, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink, as well as Hyundai Digital Key. And finally, the Limited is unapologetically sumptuous thanks to a 10.25-inch touchscreen, Bose audio, ventilated and heated leather-wrapped seats, a heated steering wheel, exterior garnish in dark chrome, and the Blind-Spot View Monitor system.
To whom it may concern, HTRAC is a multi-mode system that integrates an electronic variable-torque-split clutch with active torque control between the axles. Scheduled to arrive in U.S. dealerships this summer, the Santa Cruz gets even better if you opt for the SEL equipment level that includes the Bluelink Connected Car system, heated side mirrors with integrated turn signals, an eight-way heated driver’s seat with adjustable lumbar support, blind-spot collision-avoidance system, keyless entry, and push-button start.
Customers who need a little more oomph can upgrade to the SEL Premium or Limited. Both feature the turbocharged 2.5-liter GDI from the Smartstream engine family, which develops 275 horsepower and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) of torque according to the South Korean automaker’s preliminary figures. As opposed to the free-breathing engine, this fellow is mated to an eight-speed DCT featuring steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters for manual control.
The SEL Premium appears to be the sweet spot of the range because it’s rocking LED headlights, dual-zone automatic temperature control, leather on the steering wheel and shifter, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink, as well as Hyundai Digital Key. And finally, the Limited is unapologetically sumptuous thanks to a 10.25-inch touchscreen, Bose audio, ventilated and heated leather-wrapped seats, a heated steering wheel, exterior garnish in dark chrome, and the Blind-Spot View Monitor system.