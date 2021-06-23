4 Infiniti Q50 3.0T Races Jaguar XE 35T, Both Are Tuned but Kitty Got Bigger Claws

2022 Infiniti QX60 SUV Debuts With Posh Three-Row Cabin, ZF 9HP Transmission

Originally known as the JX until 2013, the outgoing QX60 is a more luxurious Pathfinder with the same problematic CVT as the Nissan-branded sibling. But for the second generation, Infiniti has stepped up its game by choosing the 9HP nine-speed automatic transmission from ZF. 47 photos



Design motifs from the SUV in a sea of luxury-oriented SUVs.



Unlike the eight-seat layout of the Pathfinder, this fellow comes with seven seats or an optional pair of captain’s chairs on the Autograph trim level. Impressive though it may be, Infiniti has made the interior smaller than before in terms of overall volume, quoting 140.6 cubic feet instead of 149.



The QX60 boasts ProPILOT Assist semi-autonomous driving technologies and Navi Link, which makes this people-carrying utility vehicle an interesting choice on the long haul if you drive predominantly on the highway. The QX60 also knows how to slow down to a stop in traffic, then continue driving without any input from the driver for up to 30 seconds.



Under the hood, Infiniti has paired the ZF 9HP transmission with a 3.5-liter V6 from the VQ family. The direct-injected engine produces 295 horsepower and 270 pound-feet (366 Nm) of torque, resources that enable a tow rating of 6,000 pounds (2,722 kilograms) when properly equipped. By comparison, the 2021 model year Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator can handle as much as 5,600 and 6,700 pounds (2,540 and 3,039 kilograms).



Infiniti targets an on-sale date near the end of the year, which is why pricing information isn’t available for the time being.



