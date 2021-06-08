This Cheap Wacky Racer Finished the Nurburgring 24-Hour Race, Became a Cult Hero

3 What the Donk?! Pimped-Up Polaris Slingshot Is a Pearl Pink Christmas Tree

2 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Rides High on 24-Inch Wheels, Is Ready for the Summer

More on this:

Infiniti QX70 Rides High on 32-Inch Wheels, Looks Ridiculous

SUVs on big wheels don't look as weird as regular cars fitted with massive rollers do, but it actually depends on what size we're talking about. Slap a set of 32-inch rims on a midsize crossover like the Infiniti QX70, and things will become ridiculous. 7 photos



Mods don't stop here, though. The



One cool feat coming from this type of build is the massive ride height. This thing now stands at least 15 inches (381 mm) above the ground, which comes in handy on unpaved roads. But it's not the kind of vehicle you want to take off-roading due to the very limited suspension travel. You can clearly see that the wheels almost make contact with the wells while the SUV is driven on the slightly bumpy field.



But needless to say, it's more than suited for street and highway cruising—as long as there aren't too many speed bumps to tackle on the way. And it reminds me of the



Not that an SUV on such massive wheels would need a whole lot of power, but I'm wondering if the front hood hides any aftermarket mods. The QX70 came with a 3.7-liter V6 engine good for 325 horsepower from 2013 to 2017, but Infiniti also offered a 5.0-liter V8 with 390 horses for a couple of years. But I guess we'll never know.



What do you think about this QX70? Cool or a bit over the top?



Much more so if the wheels in question sport a turbine-style design with a lot of chrome. But hey, at least there are traces of red paint in there to match the QX70's exterior. Speaking of which, this Infiniti is no longer finished in its factory color. Whatever it was, it has been replaced with a satin red hue. And it actually looks pretty cool.Mods don't stop here, though. The SUV also boasts a flashy new grille with a thick chrome frame and a fine mesh in the center, while the LED headlamps look like they're spinning thanks to a unique lighting pattern.One cool feat coming from this type of build is the massive ride height. This thing now stands at least 15 inches (381 mm) above the ground, which comes in handy on unpaved roads. But it's not the kind of vehicle you want to take off-roading due to the very limited suspension travel. You can clearly see that the wheels almost make contact with the wells while theis driven on the slightly bumpy field.But needless to say, it's more than suited for street and highway cruising—as long as there aren't too many speed bumps to tackle on the way. And it reminds me of the high-riding Audi Q7 we stumbled upon a while back. Just as ridiculous, but with a bit of extra bling thanks to the pearl pink wrap and the gold wheels.Not that an SUV on such massive wheels would need a whole lot of power, but I'm wondering if the front hood hides any aftermarket mods. The QX70 came with a 3.7-liter V6 engine good for 325 horsepower from 2013 to 2017, but Infiniti also offered a 5.0-liter V8 with 390 horses for a couple of years. But I guess we'll never know.What do you think about this QX70? Cool or a bit over the top?