Blown Chevrolet Caprice Donk Dynos 850 HP, Does Massive Burnout to Celebrate

Originally a dull-looking, brown-painted Caprice, the two-door Chevy is pretty much unrecognizable now. It's been repainted in a bright and deep shade of blue, had its roof refinished in carbon fiber, and received a set of unique, custom-milled wheels in gold. It looks like a proper donk, and it rides like one too.More importantly, the original engine was swapped for a supercharged, big-block V8. Hoonigan's latest video on the build shows the Caprice tested on the dyno for some proper output assessment. After a couple of not-so-successful initial runs, the supercharged V8 managed to send a whopping 851 horsepower and 821 pound-feet (1,113 Nm) of twist to the rear wheels.That's more than the Challenger SRT Demon , Dodge's very own factory race car, which comes with 840 horsepower and 770 pound-feet (1,044 Nm) of torque when running on 100-octane fuel.With the dyno session out of the way, the Hoonigan crew takes the supercharged donk out for a spin, engine hood off and all. And the blown V8 is so loud that car alarms are going off on the street. But the ridiculous display of power doesn't stop here. Once it hits the final destination, the Caprice is put through a really punishing burnout session. I guess that's one way to celebrate a nearly finished build.You can check out all the craziness in the lengthy video below, but you better keep your device's volume in check if you're using headphones. Normally I'd encourage you to crank it up, but things become unbearable during the dyno and burnout sessions. Proceed with caution or at your own risk.