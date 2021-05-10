Pearl Pink Audi Q7 on 32-inch Gold Floaters Is the Ultimate Bling Machine

3 1973 Chevrolet Caprice With 1,200 WHP Is One Stylish Drag Donk

Albeit a premium, the Audi Q7 is far from flashy. Sure, you can get it with 22-inch wheels and special paint colors by Audi Exclusive, but it will never be as ostentatious as an aftermarket build. How far can you go? Well, this funky donk might provide a good answer.Of course, the first thing that catches the eye and makes this Audi Q7 stand out is the fact that it rides on massive 32-inch wheels. Not only that, but they're also finished in bright gold and feature floater rims. Yes, just like the name suggest, the rims don't spin all that much, making the car look as if it's floating.Then there's the pink paint. But it's not just old-fashioned "panther pink". It's a really light hue with a lot of pearl pigment that makes the color shift depending on lighting. It actually reminds me of the Mauve Metallic that Dodge offered on the Charger back in 1966, but without pearl pigment. The gold-plated door handles round off the exterior.Cheesy? Perhaps. Wheels too big? It's a matter of taste, but this Q7 is no longer the practical SUV that came from the factory. I'm not into donks , but I have to admit that you couldn't get more bling out of an Audi Q7 beyond this. Whether it's tasteful or not, it's not for me to decide. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.But what say you? Would you drive this bling machine or would you kill it with fire? Or maybe you'd go with a different color combo for a different type of bling? Let me know in the comments.