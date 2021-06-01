1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Rides High on 24-Inch Wheels, Is Ready for the Summer

4 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air on Brushed 24-Inch Wheels Is a Different Kind of Donk

The Tri-Five Chevy is arguably one of the most iconic cars from the 1950s. Chevrolet built millions of them, so they're not exactly rare, but they still command high prices in mint-condition form. Restomods are just as expensive if done right, with stickers often exceeding the $100,000 mark. 10 photos



Convertible and four-door sedans are nowhere near as popular with collectors, which is why restomod drop-tops like this one are rare. Even more so when the build rides on big 24-inch wheels wrapped in low-profile tires instead of the more vintage-looking



This particular Bel Air looks impressively clean. It's that type of restomod that retains all the features that made the 1957 Bel Air famous. All the chrome is still there, and it still sports some of the trademark gold trim on the front fenders and the nose. The wheels, on the other hand, are not your average restomod rollers.



These are 24-inch Amani Forged Ferrato wheels with an intricate five-spoke design coming straight from the 21st century



The interior also retains the vintage vibe, as it seems to be all original except for the black steering wheel, which is missing its center panel. The upholstery combines red vinyl with a grey straw cloth pattern on the seats and matching inserts on the door panels and dashboard. I'm pretty sure this was a factory option back in 1957, albeit not as popular as red and black.



But as vintage as it may look inside and out, save for the wheels of course, this 1957 drop-top is far from standard under the hood. The footage doesn't give us a glimpse at the engine but based on the way this car sounds, the stock 4.6-liter "Super Turbo Fire" V8 was ditched in favor of a more modern mill. I'm guessing the rear wheels are now spinning thanks to a much bigger V8 of the LS variety. A really cool rig for the summer ahead.



If you're into old Bel Airs on big wheels, you should also check out this



The 1957 cars seem to be the most desirable of the Tri-Five lineup, most likely due to their hot-rod-oriented looks and more powerful V8. The Bel Air two-door hardtops are particularly popular, while the Nomad, essentially a two-door Bel Air wagon, is the rarest, with just 6,264 built in 1957. Now hit play to check out the red one and let me know which one looks best.