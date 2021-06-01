5 2021 Jeep Wrangler Half-Doors Are Now Officially Available From $2,350

2021 Jeep SUVs Honor U.S. Military Troops With New Freedom Edition Models

Having unveiled the 2021 Cherokee Freedom Edition earlier this year, Jeep has now expanded the offering to the rest of its 4x4 lineup. Thus, the Renegade, Compass, Wrangler, Grand Cherokee and Gladiator truck are also available in the special attire that pays tribute to the U.S. military branches. 2 photos



“At the Jeep brand, we are proud of our military heritage, with origins that date back to 1941, and the Freedom special editions are a tribute to all who have served and continue to serve”, said Jeep’s VP, Jim Morrison. “This Memorial Day, we honor those who have made the greatest sacrifice for their country and support those who can continue to serve through these special editions.”



Besides supporting active members and veterans of the military, the Toledo company is also offering them a $500 ‘Military Bonus Cash’ for the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup. Moreover, with every Freedom Edition vehicle sold, they will donate $250 to the United Service Organizations (USO), a nonprofit-charitable corporation that provides live entertainment to members of the military and their families.



Kicking off the Freedom Edition lineup is the 2021 Renegade, with an MSRP of $26,285, a $3,435 premium over the base variant of the subcompact model. The Compass and Cherokee are offered from $27,090 and $27,955, respectively, up from $24,495 and $27,455.



Enhanced exterior looks set them apart from the usual range. Special add-ons include the large 'Oscar Mike' military star decal on the hood, American flag decal on the sides, and matte black/satin carbon wheels and accents. Additionally, the Wrangler and Gladiator feature another 'Oscar Mike' decal on the tailgate. Last but not least, the Gladiator Freedom Edition is accompanied by an MSRP of $42,015, $7,975 more than the entry-level grade.

