1985 Chevy Monte Carlo Muscle Donk Flexes LS Swap, 24-Inch Wheels

This 1985 example is a good example of the latter category, riding on a set of big wheels by Corleone Forged. This company is known for putting out a few wild rim designs, including two-tone finishes in flashy colors that usually exceed 30 inches in diameter. This build is a bit more restrained though, riding on 24-inch roller in a chrome, five-spoke design.The coupe appears to sport a custom color too. It looks like some sort of light rose gold, a hue that Chevrolet didn't offer back in 1985. The palette was actually limited to a handful of colors and the metallic burgundy available on the SS model was the only one that wasn't as boring as black, white, and silver. This car deserves better colors, so more power to those who repaint them in lively hues.But this Monte Carlo isn't just about big wheels and a new coat of paint. It now boasts a set of modern LED headlamps, while the original grille has been swapped with a shiny new one with a fine mesh.The interior of this Monte Carlo is somewhat strange at first glance. It appears that it still features the stock front seats finished in the original factory cloth, but the rear bench sports a leather wrap with white stitching in a unique pattern. Later in the video though, newer footage shows the front seats finished in the same upholstery, so this car is actually still a work in progress.This boxy coupe hides an even bigger surprise under the hood. No word if the car came with a V6 or a V8 from the factory, but the original mill was ditched in favor of a more modern LS. A really good decision given that that non-SS Monte Carlo barely delivered 150 horsepower back in 1985. The amount of oomph hitting the rear wheels of the G-body is unknown, but it sure sounds like a proper muscle car.I'm no fan of donks , but this build saved a 1985 Monte Carlo from a miserable life as an underpowered malaise-era car, so it's all cool in my book.