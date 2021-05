1957 Chevrolet Bel Air on Brushed 24-Inch Wheels Is a Different Kind of Donk

Yes I know, a 1950s Bel Air on big wheels isn't technically a donk. The hi-riser status usually revolves around newer Impala, Caprice, and Monte Carlo models, alongside other big GM rigs of course. But it's still a full-size vehicle on larger-than-usual rims, so I'll go with that until we find a new name for it.But before we take a look at the rims, I have to say I'm quite impressed as to how clean this Bel Air looks. We're probably looking at a repaint, but boy that metallic blue finish shines in the sun. The chrome is spotless too, while the white soft-top provides a great contrast with the rest of the body. Whoever restored this drop-top did a tremendous job.Onto the wheels, this rig floats on a set of 24-inch Forgiato rims . They boasts a multi-spoke, deep-dish design and a brushed finish that goes surprisingly well with chrome trim and the bright blue paint. Sure, it feels a bit unusual to look at a 1957 Bel Air with low-profile tires, but it's something I'd get use to it.The interior of this Bel Air is just perfect, mostly because the upholstery matches the exterior color combo. It's a great mix of blue and white materials on the bench seats and the door panels, plus a white instrument cluster insert into a blue dash. Naturally, the design of the steering wheel matches that of the rims. I'm not a big fan of this type of thing, but as I said before, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.This Bel Air packs a nice surprise under the hood too, in the form of a chromed 5.7-liter V8 mill. By the looks of things, it's most likely a crate engine that cranks out way more oomph than the original Bel Air V8 . And if you go to the two-minute mark in the video below, you'll hear just how nice it purrs at idle and low revs.So what do you think? Does a 1957 Bel Air look good on 24-inch wheels or should these classics stick to smaller rims? Let me know in the comments.