2nd-Gen Z28 Chevy Camaro and IROC-Z Show Matching 24-Inch Donk Wheels

The Chevy Camaro isn't the biggest or most imposing American classic, so it's not commonly used in donk-like projects. However, builders like to think outside the box, and this pair of 2nd and 3rd-gen GM ponies certainly fit that description.
They belong to Mike, the owner of Tire Kingz, a shop out of Atlanta, Georgia. And of the two, we understand that the IROC-Z is the newer project car. The boxy 1980s styling certainly works well with this style of lifted vehicles. Donks usually go for the biggest alloys they can fit, so these are pretty "tasteful" if such a thing can be said about 24-inch bright yellow spokes.
For the record, this boxy icon might have somewhere between a 15 to a 17-inch alloy fitted as standard. These custom 24-inch alloys look a heck of a lot more intricate, with yellow spokes that resemble cutting tools.
The yellow is carried to the wrap-around band that normally covers the bottom portion of the 3rd-gen Camaro. A fully custom interior with bright yellow leather has also been fitted, far removed from the grey or beige you'd see in the original GM product.
As for the 2nd-gen, it's a Z28 with a T-Top. We don't know the exact spec, but it was probably made after 1974 based on the split lights and full-width bumper, which has been body-colored in black.
If you ignore the big yellow wheels, the spec isn't that strange. Of course, when these things are on the move, they let you hear the rumble of their modified V8 engines, so there's no overlooking them.
If we didn't know better, we'd think the donks are trying to pull a batmobile look. But Black and Yellow is most likely a tribute to Wiz Khalifa's 2010 hit pop-rap song. Or you could see them as the Bumblebee colors but in reverse. After all, they did have that rusty 1977 Camaro Z/28 in the 2007 movie, the one with Megan Fox's abs.
We began highlighting the donk subculture way back in 2012. Back then, it was really controversial, and hateful comments were common, but donks have since become a mainstream part of American car culture.
