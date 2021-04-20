One-Owner 1986 Chevy Camaro IROC Z28 Is the Perfect Low-Mileage Time Capsule

We’ve seen our fair share of low-mileage mid-80's Camaro and Firebird models, and all of them were extremely impressive, especially for people who are still passionate about those cars. This Camaro, however, might just take the cake, seeing as it appears to be in mint condition.
Visually, it’s even better than that red IROC we showed you back in February, which had only done 10,215 miles (16,440 km) since new. This one, up for grabs through eBay, has just 2,808 miles (4,520 km) on its 305ci (5.0L) V8 unit, and its appeal certainly doesn’t stop there.
Seller vamsurena also notes several desirable features that are present and working as they should on the car: air conditioning, cruise control, pulse wiper, power door locks, power seats, power windows, mint condition T-Top, tan interior (looks good as new), original Goodyear Eagle VR50 tires, plus no scratches or dents of any kind on the body.
You even get mint condition factory floor mats, while the vinyl front nose cover can be seen in the trunk, along with the T-Top bags.
As for the mechanical stuff, there’s been some recent maintenance work done to the car, where the brake fluid, coolant, and oils have been drained and changed. There’s also a new battery for the previously mentioned 5.0-liter V8 engine, which still has its original belts.
We love pretty much everything about this car. From its black-over-tan spec to how well it's been preserved. The only way this IROC-Z could have been better is if it was newer by just one model year, so that it could have the 5.7-liter (350-ci) small-block V8 unit instead of the 305 ci. That would have meant 225 hp (228 PS) and 330 lb-ft (448 Nm) of torque, as opposed to just 190 hp (192 PS) and 285 lb-ft (386 Nm).
