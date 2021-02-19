One-Owner 1987 Chevy Camaro IROC Z28 With Low Miles Is a Pure Time Capsule

People used to say that the only good muscle cars come from around the year 1970s, but that opinion is changing rapidly. The Camaro IROC has become quite the collectible car thanks to a number of videos that highlighted its beauty. But finding one in good condition is tricky.
The Vanguard Motors showroom recently welcomes one of the best 1987 Camaros we've ever seen. It's an IROC Z28 with perfect-looking paint that we think can be enjoyed just the way it is. From the decals to the plastic trim, everything is like it's been preserved in a time capsule.
Cars from the 1980s have a specific look to them, a halfway point between full-retro and modern. While Chevy embraced screens and modern features in that era, the IROC still feels like a Walkman in the time of music streaming, and that makes it about as good as Star-Lord's awesome mixtape.
This Ron Burgundy of F-body muscle cars is in excellent shape, with straight lines, intact ground effects, no scratches on the door handles, and only one tiny chip in the paint. Everything works, from the door handles to the gauges. It's also in mostly-original condition, down to the exhaust and engine mounts. The tan interior is probably our favorite part of the car, followed by the fact t
That's because VIN number 1G1FP2186HN136811 has been with one family ever since it was bought off the lot in the Chicago area. She's been kept indoors since and has only done 10,215 actual miles since new. Of course, the tires and brakes are new to make it safe to drive. Now for sale, the classy Camaro can be yours for $42,900, and we think it could increase in value with time.
This car is an automatic, the 700R4 4-speed, so you're getting the flavor of the 1980s in a slightly less engaging sippy cup. The Z28's 5.7-liter, with its "Tuned Port Injection", was supposed to make 225 horsepower and 330 lb-ft of torque back in 1987. That being said, the manuals would have had the 305 instead of the 350, and that wasn't exactly GM's best V8.
Cars from the 1980s have a specific look to them, a halfway point between full-retro and modern. While Chevy embraced screens and modern features in that era, the IROC still feels like a Walkman in the time of music streaming, and that makes it about as good as Star-Lord's awesome mixtape.
This Ron Burgundy of F-body muscle cars is in excellent shape, with straight lines, intact ground effects, no scratches on the door handles, and only one tiny chip in the paint. Everything works, from the door handles to the gauges. It's also in mostly-original condition, down to the exhaust and engine mounts. The tan interior is probably our favorite part of the car, followed by the fact t
That's because VIN number 1G1FP2186HN136811 has been with one family ever since it was bought off the lot in the Chicago area. She's been kept indoors since and has only done 10,215 actual miles since new. Of course, the tires and brakes are new to make it safe to drive. Now for sale, the classy Camaro can be yours for $42,900, and we think it could increase in value with time.
This car is an automatic, the 700R4 4-speed, so you're getting the flavor of the 1980s in a slightly less engaging sippy cup. The Z28's 5.7-liter, with its "Tuned Port Injection", was supposed to make 225 horsepower and 330 lb-ft of torque back in 1987. That being said, the manuals would have had the 305 instead of the 350, and that wasn't exactly GM's best V8.