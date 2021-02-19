Tiff Drag Races Former Top Gear Stig in MINI GP vs. Megane RS Trophy R Shootout

The MINI John Cooper Works GP is one of the craziest small cars of all time, right up there with the Toyota GR Yaris. Can you believe that BMW stuck an engine with Golf R levels of power in a little shoebox? Today, we're going to find out if big power translates into big acceleration by watching a drag race against the Renault Megane RS Trophy R.
Hot hatchbacks are slowly going extinct as European compacts are migrating to electric platforms. Renault has already shown the next-gen Megane as an all-electric crossover, so we may never have another Trophy R.
This is the most hardcore French car, designed for track use with stiff suspension for flat cornering and a lightened interior. Ironically, it makes less power and has a smaller engine than the MINI. Even though these two look roughly the same size, the Megane is bigger, a 4-door car. That already tells us the JCW GP is favored to win the drag race.
While the MINI's 2.0-liter turbo engine produces 302 hp (306 PS), the Megane's smaller 1.8-liter delivers 6 ponies less. But the real difference is down to the drivers and the fact that a manual gearbox has been optioned in the French car. Taking on that particular challenge is Tiff Needell, who's probably already responsible for the best Megane RS videos on YouTube. And his rival, getting to enjoy an automatic launch system, is none other than the former Stig Ben Collins.
Despite playing around with the settings in search of a good launch, Tiff loses two times in the Renault. The third time, it's said that the MINI was acting up and not shifting well. Even so, we feel like neither of these cars was built for drag racing. We've even seen cases where heavier a Skoda Octavia RS beat a MINI JCW, which was also a Tiff Needell drag race.
