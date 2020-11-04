2 Funny and Instructive Gearhead Has $5k to Convert Blown-Engine MINI Into an EV

1 Electric MINI Joins the “Speed Force” at Comics Fair, Sees The Flash Turning 80

More on this:

If Santa’s elves had cars instead of sleds, I’m picturing a fleet of F350s parked around the North Pole.

Manhart’s MINI JCW GP F350 Has Christmas Vibes





Long story short, it goes without saying Manhart’s aftermarket experts aren’t messing around. Their portfolio hosts a plethora of top-grade customization modules for the likes of BMW, Porsche and Audi, to name a few. In the past, we visited the manufacturer's portfolio to drool over several pieces of machinery brewed by these wizards, such as a



As you browse their majestic inventory, you’ll stumble upon a ferocious four-wheeled fiend, based on a







An eight-speed automatic transmission is tasked with handing the engine’s force over to the front 16-inch wheels, leading



As to Manhart’s mean machine, this bad boy was nicknamed



ECU remap.



Additionally, a cat-back exhaust with four-stage flap control enables the 2.0-liter behemoth to breathe with ease. The finishing touch comes in the form of a fully-adjustable coilover kit from AST Suspension, supplied via the Netherlands’ Beek Auto Racing.



Although Manhart hasn’t provided any details on pricing, we’ll take a wild guess and say the F350 won’t come cheap. We’ll remind you that MINI’s standard JCW GP brings about a $44,900 price tag.



What are your thoughts on this whole shebang? Let me tell you, there’s some serious talent at work under Manhart’s roof. This reputed enterprise was born out of sheer passion over three decades ago in Wuppertal, Germany. As time went by, the tuner never failed to impress the automotive industry with their remarkable exploits. Not only do they look just about as rad as it gets, they also host a healthy dose of mechanical muscle under their hoods.Long story short, it goes without saying Manhart’s aftermarket experts aren’t messing around. Their portfolio hosts a plethora of top-grade customization modules for the likes of BMW, Porsche and Audi, to name a few. In the past, we visited the manufacturer's portfolio to drool over several pieces of machinery brewed by these wizards, such as a Lamborghini Urus with over 800 ponies on tap and one feral BMW M8 Competition that eats chunks of the Autobahn for breakfast.As you browse their majestic inventory, you’ll stumble upon a ferocious four-wheeled fiend, based on a MINI John Cooper Works GP . We featured this phenomenal creature on AutoEvolution a few months back, delighting your eyes to the sight of German aftermarket glory at its finest. Sure enough, the Manhart pros have been at it again with yet another JCW GP-based entity, developed in collaboration with Beek Auto Racing. Let’s take a second to examine what’s at hand here, shall we?Before we dive in, I’ll have to point out the obvious and say that MINI’s stock beast is a genuine superstar. It is put in motion by a vicious 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four mill that’ll gladly produce up to 302 bhp at around 5,000 rpm. On the other hand, this nasty animal is perfectly capable of delivering a crushing torque output of 332 pound-feet (450 Nm) between 1,750 and 4,500 revs.An eight-speed automatic transmission is tasked with handing the engine’s force over to the front 16-inch wheels, leading to a respectable 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of just 5.2 seconds, while JCW GP’s top speed is generously rated at 165 mph (266 kph). Stopping power is taken good care of by ventilated brake discs on all four sides. All things considered, this little devil means business, alright?As to Manhart’s mean machine, this bad boy was nicknamed F350 (yes, that hints to its horsepower figure). For starters, the package consists of several cosmetic tweaks that’ll have your ride looking the part. You will find a set of humungous 19-inch Concave One alloy wheels with six pairs of twin spokes, as well as groovy livery and the tuner’s iconic decals. The beauty pictured here boasts a fiery Christmas spirit, wearing a dark green base, complemented by red accents all over.In terms of performance enhancements, JCW GP’s turbocharged leviathan was dialed all the way up to 350 fierce ponies and 390 pound-feet (530 Nm) of ruthless twisting force. This glorious feat was achieved with a top-grade intercooler from Manhart’s very own range and a comprehensiveremap.Additionally, a cat-back exhaust with four-stage flap control enables the 2.0-liter behemoth to breathe with ease. The finishing touch comes in the form of a fully-adjustable coilover kit from AST Suspension, supplied via the Netherlands’ Beek Auto Racing.Although Manhart hasn’t provided any details on pricing, we’ll take a wild guess and say the F350 won’t come cheap. We’ll remind you that MINI’s standard JCW GP brings about a $44,900 price tag.What are your thoughts on this whole shebang?