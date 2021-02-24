All-Black 1987 Camaro IROC Z28 Is Perfect as Darth Vader's Muscle Car

5 Chevrolet Gets Ready to Pace Daytona 500, Brings Out a Total of 1,370 HP

The 3rd-gen Camaros used to be underappreciated and cheap, but people just can't get enough of them right now. Last week, we showed you a red one-owner with only 10k miles on the clock, and the response was very strong. But Vanguard Motors has another 1987 IROC Z28. It's got a few more miles, but the all-black configuration makes it very cool. 41 photos



You can say it's like a Camaro



This particular IROC has a little over 28,000 miles on the clock and has been really well kept all these decades. It's only been out of storage for about 200 to 300 miles each year. According to the seller, VIN number 1G1FP2180HN135072 was delivered on New Year's Eve 1986 and it has the desirable 350 powertrain, a 5.7-liter V8 engine which is connected to a 700R4 4-speed auto and some 16-inch tires with 245/50R16 rubber.



As nice as the all-black paint is, the interior is even better. Looking a bit like Vader's chest plate, it's got every knob and button you could think of, including air conditioning, power windows, power hatch release, seat adjustment, and an AM/FM cassette player radio. The grey cloth seats with Camaro logos look brand new, and the grey carpeting is also in good condition.



The underside also proves that it's been well taken care of since new, as there isn't a pinch of rust anywhere. I mean, can you imagine somebody buying a 2021 Camaro and keeping it this clean until 2055?



