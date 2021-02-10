Chevrolet Gets Ready to Pace Daytona 500, Brings Out a Total of 1,370 HP

The U.S. automaker has paced “The Great American Race” no fewer than 14 times, and its Corvette sports car will be making an appearance in front of the pack in 2021 for the sixth time. And it’s not just “America’s Sports Car” taking the spotlight, because General Motors is catering to all three NASCAR national touring series races this coming weekend.
On Sunday, February 14th, it’s time for the official season opening of the NASCAR series at the Daytona International Speedway. Chevrolet is making a show of strength on and around Valentine’s Day, with each of the three series – Cup, Xfinity, and the World Truck – being paced by a different model.
According to the company, each vehicle has a slightly different version of the company’s renowned 6.2-liter small block V8 (all sharing a connection to the Chevrolet Cup Series racing engines), and the trio of pace vehicles will hit the field with a combined total of 1,370 horsepower.
Naturally, the main protagonist will be the Corvette Stingray coupe, heading out as the Daytona 500 main series' official pace car on February 14th. The C8's LT2 V8 will set the rhythm, with its 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) arriving courtesy of the Z51 performance package.
Motorsport aficionados can also watch (there’s limited attendance, though) the Silverado 1500 RST set the pace for the NASCAR World Truck Series starting on Friday, February 12th from 7:30 p.m. ET, while the Camaro SS 1LE will head out for the Xfinity Series. That one is scheduled on Saturday, February 13th, from 5 p.m. ET.
The Corvette, Camaro, and Silverado will have a matching attire, with the motorsport-inspired theme combining red, white, and blue to pay homage to the 2021 Daytona 500 logo. Better yet, the Corvette has lent to the Camaro and Silverado its exclusive Rapid Blue shade ahead of the color’s arrival on the 2022 Camaro. There’s also a “tiled pattern” for all three to complete the look.
By the way, the 420-hp Silverado 1500 RST and 455-hp 2021 Camaro SS 1LE aren’t there for no reason, as Chevrolet is campaigning both models in all three NASCAR series for the 2021 season and will be looking to add a 25th Daytona 500 victory to its trophy cabinet.
According to the company, each vehicle has a slightly different version of the company’s renowned 6.2-liter small block V8 (all sharing a connection to the Chevrolet Cup Series racing engines), and the trio of pace vehicles will hit the field with a combined total of 1,370 horsepower.
Naturally, the main protagonist will be the Corvette Stingray coupe, heading out as the Daytona 500 main series' official pace car on February 14th. The C8's LT2 V8 will set the rhythm, with its 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) arriving courtesy of the Z51 performance package.
Motorsport aficionados can also watch (there’s limited attendance, though) the Silverado 1500 RST set the pace for the NASCAR World Truck Series starting on Friday, February 12th from 7:30 p.m. ET, while the Camaro SS 1LE will head out for the Xfinity Series. That one is scheduled on Saturday, February 13th, from 5 p.m. ET.
The Corvette, Camaro, and Silverado will have a matching attire, with the motorsport-inspired theme combining red, white, and blue to pay homage to the 2021 Daytona 500 logo. Better yet, the Corvette has lent to the Camaro and Silverado its exclusive Rapid Blue shade ahead of the color’s arrival on the 2022 Camaro. There’s also a “tiled pattern” for all three to complete the look.
By the way, the 420-hp Silverado 1500 RST and 455-hp 2021 Camaro SS 1LE aren’t there for no reason, as Chevrolet is campaigning both models in all three NASCAR series for the 2021 season and will be looking to add a 25th Daytona 500 victory to its trophy cabinet.