Callaway Teases Imminent Arrival of Supercharged Chevy Silverado 1500 SportTruck

The Connecticut-based aftermarket specialist is a well-known provider of supercharged wonders for the Chevrolet Corvette or Camaro sports cars, but that doesn’t mean Callaway neglects General Motors’ expanding roster of SUVs and trucks. 9 photos



Fans better hurry, though, because the tuning company is taking reservations just for the Callaway SportTruck “Signature Edition” at the moment, and we’re dealing with a limited series that will be manufactured in just 100 examples.



There’s reason to rejoice, though, because the new model comes with a raft of enticing upgrades. Chief among them is the addition of the latest Eaton TVS R2650 supercharger pack, which is touted as coming with a “15% larger displacement than the previous 2300 cc unit, while requiring 18% less power input.”



The company hasn’t advanced any specific engine details, so we have no way of knowing if the new supercharger is mated to



On the outside, the Silverado-based Callaway SportTruck will



We do know the SportTruck will be heard from a distance, though, as Callaway has also prepared a new cat-back stainless-steel exhaust system with quad tips. When moving inside the cabin, one will see the company has outfitted the Silverados with Alcantara-covered steering wheel centers, aluminum door sill treadplates, as well as bespoke signature plaques.





Case in point, the company recently teased on social media the upcoming introduction of a brand-new SportTruck upgrade program for a popular member of the GMT T1XX architecture. And even though it hasn’t been revealed in full just yet, Callaway has already started taking orders for the Chevrolet Silverado 1500-based Callaway SportTruck.Fans better hurry, though, because the tuning company is taking reservations just for the Callaway SportTruck “Signature Edition” at the moment, and we’re dealing with a limited series that will be manufactured in just 100 examples.There’s reason to rejoice, though, because the new model comes with a raft of enticing upgrades. Chief among them is the addition of the latest Eaton TVS R2650 supercharger pack, which is touted as coming with a “15% larger displacement than the previous 2300 cc unit, while requiring 18% less power input.”The company hasn’t advanced any specific engine details, so we have no way of knowing if the new supercharger is mated to Chevy’s 6.2-liter L87 V8 engine or the lesser 5.3-liter L84 V8 version. For now, all we know is that styling will be of paramount importance for the SportTruck – as even the rotor pack will be joined by matte carbon fiber mid covers designed to conceal the unartistic coils, wires, and plumbing.On the outside, the Silverado-based Callaway SportTruck will feature a new carbon fiber grille that’s both a looker and a worker, as it’s said to deliver “more airflow to the cooling stack, which helps keep intake charge temps low and consistent.” New wheels, tires, and suspension packages are also on the menu, but there’s little detail on them at the moment.We do know the SportTruck will be heard from a distance, though, as Callaway has also prepared a new cat-back stainless-steel exhaust system with quad tips. When moving inside the cabin, one will see the company has outfitted the Silverados with Alcantara-covered steering wheel centers, aluminum door sill treadplates, as well as bespoke signature plaques.