C8 Corvette Callaway Forged Wheels Are 26 Pounds Lighter Than OEM Wheels

Casting and forging are two different processes in the wheel-making industry. Casting involves molten aluminum, a mold, and a vacuum while forging involves a solid piece of metal called a billet, heat, and pressure. 15 photos



As far as the mid-engine Corvette is concerned,



Carbon-fiber center caps and lug nuts are included in the price, and as you can tell from the following video and photo gallery, these babies are slightly wider than the originals. Tipping the scales at 20.2 pounds (9.2 kilograms) up front and 23.6 pounds (10.7 kilograms) at the rear, these wheels measure 19 by 9.0 with an ET46 offset and 20 by 11.5 inches with an ET58 offset.



Designed specifically for the all-seasons and summer-only Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires of the eighth-generation Corvette, the



$6,490 is more than a tenth of the retail price of the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette, which starts at $59,995 including destination charge for the coupe with the 1LT equipment group. The convertible option adds $7,500 to the tally, and the Z51 Performance Package costs $995 more than last year at $5,995.



Forged wheels, therefore, are not as easy to make. They present, however, many advantages over cast wheels. Not only does forging translate to a tighter grain structure for a stronger wheel, but the manufacturing process excludes porosity, cavities, and shrinkage. They're lighter as well, and this lightness improves the car's rotational inertia for faster acceleration times.

