2000 Chevrolet S-10 Is a Drag Strip Special, Hits Low 7 Seconds on the 1/8 Mile

The Chevrolet S-10 is a special kind of truck in the bowtie carmaker’s portfolio. When it was introduced in 1981, it was the first compact pickup truck to be assembled by one of Detroit’s Big Three locally and proved successful enough to be kept in production well into the 2000s.
Unlike most other trucks of its generation, the S-10 is not in that high demand on the pre-owned market, and custom shops seem in no rush to use these trucks as a basis for some project either. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t some out there worth a closer look, especially considering how February is Truck Month here at autoevolution.
Sitting before us is exactly one such machine. Titled as a 2000 Chevrolet S-10, it is certainly not something you would come across on the street – except perhaps with it on a trailer, on its way to the drag strip.
The truck was a regular of drag racing events until about two years ago. It was mostly to be seen at 1/8 mile races, constantly hitting low 7 seconds times, but we’re told it could easily cope with quarter-mile runs if need be.
The truck is the work of an unnamed builder, and it comes complete with all the required hardware for a successful run on the strip, including a full roll cage and drag slicks. The truck gets its power from a drivetrain comprising a 396-ci (6.5-liter) engine and an automatic transmission.
The S-10 drag machine is selling for $14,900 on GR Auto Gallery. It seems like a very small price to ask for such a car, but the dealer says there’s a good reason for that: it comes with virtually no documentation on the build, only with the order information. It also comes with no VIN and goes with a bill of sale only.
