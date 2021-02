2000 Chevrolet S-10 Is a Drag Strip Special, Hits Low 7 Seconds on the 1/8 Mile

Unlike most other trucks of its generation, the S-10 is not in that high demand on the pre-owned market, and custom shops seem in no rush to use these trucks as a basis for some project either. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t some out there worth a closer look, especially considering how February is Truck Month here at autoevolution.Sitting before us is exactly one such machine. Titled as a 2000 Chevrolet S-10, it is certainly not something you would come across on the street – except perhaps with it on a trailer, on its way to the drag strip.The truck was a regular of drag racing events until about two years ago. It was mostly to be seen at 1/8 mile races, constantly hitting low 7 seconds times, but we’re told it could easily cope with quarter-mile runs if need be.The truck is the work of an unnamed builder, and it comes complete with all the required hardware for a successful run on the strip, including a full roll cage and drag slicks. The truck gets its power from a drivetrain comprising a 396-ci (6.5-liter) engine and an automatic transmission.The S-10 drag machine is selling for $14,900 on GR Auto Gallery . It seems like a very small price to ask for such a car, but the dealer says there’s a good reason for that: it comes with virtually no documentation on the build, only with the order information. It also comes with no VIN and goes with a bill of sale only.