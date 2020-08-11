This 1994 Chevrolet S10 Blazer Is Not the SUV Your Parents Used to Drive

When you hear the words S10 or Blazer, the first things that cross you mind are either pickup or SUV. S10 was for years the moniker used by Chevy to describe a line of pickups sold between 1981 and 2004, while Blazer was was pinned on pickups, SUVs, and more recently a crossover.
Then what the hell is this thing here?
The contraption before you eyes is for sale, and it’s titled in the ad as bein a 1994 Chevrolet S10 Blazer. Such a thing did exist, between 1983 and 2005, but it was nothing like the car here: it was a compact SUV that also sold as a GMC. This one, on the other hand, looks more like a blend between a quirky Willys Americar and a sad Ford.
We are well aware of the creative liberties car builders are taking when naming a product of theirs. After all, if a car is custom, why wouldn’t the name be likewise?
The funny thing about this is that the name is not the one out of place. The car is at least in part based on a Chevrolet S10 Blazer, as some of its original hardware can still be found on it, including the dashboard and the largest engine available in this family back in the day when it was still in production.
So, what exactly do we have here? We are not being told where the chassis of this build comes from, but the frame sitting on it is supposedly sourced from the S10. The completely different body that was fitted on them is quite unique, blending a 1940 Ford front end with rounded body panels that stretch from the front fenders all the way to tail.
In between the front and rear the unnamed builder fitted 15-inch American Racing wheels and a canvas top that is there just to trick people into believing this is a convertible, because there’s no way to lower it.
As said, the biggest S10 Blazer transplant ca be found under the hood. There sits a rebuilt 262ci V6 (4.3-liters) running with a 4-speed automatic transmission. We are not being told how much power the engine develops, but back in the day when it rolled off production lines, it was good for as much as 190 hp.
The car supposedly runs just fine, despite being used quite extensively since it was made: over 151,000 miles (243,000 km) are shown on the odometer.
With that in mind, the $33,500 asking price might not seem all that much, given how it will give you access to an S10 Blazer that is nothing like what your parents used to drive.
The contraption before you eyes is for sale, and it’s titled in the ad as bein a 1994 Chevrolet S10 Blazer. Such a thing did exist, between 1983 and 2005, but it was nothing like the car here: it was a compact SUV that also sold as a GMC. This one, on the other hand, looks more like a blend between a quirky Willys Americar and a sad Ford.
We are well aware of the creative liberties car builders are taking when naming a product of theirs. After all, if a car is custom, why wouldn’t the name be likewise?
The funny thing about this is that the name is not the one out of place. The car is at least in part based on a Chevrolet S10 Blazer, as some of its original hardware can still be found on it, including the dashboard and the largest engine available in this family back in the day when it was still in production.
So, what exactly do we have here? We are not being told where the chassis of this build comes from, but the frame sitting on it is supposedly sourced from the S10. The completely different body that was fitted on them is quite unique, blending a 1940 Ford front end with rounded body panels that stretch from the front fenders all the way to tail.
In between the front and rear the unnamed builder fitted 15-inch American Racing wheels and a canvas top that is there just to trick people into believing this is a convertible, because there’s no way to lower it.
As said, the biggest S10 Blazer transplant ca be found under the hood. There sits a rebuilt 262ci V6 (4.3-liters) running with a 4-speed automatic transmission. We are not being told how much power the engine develops, but back in the day when it rolled off production lines, it was good for as much as 190 hp.
The car supposedly runs just fine, despite being used quite extensively since it was made: over 151,000 miles (243,000 km) are shown on the odometer.
With that in mind, the $33,500 asking price might not seem all that much, given how it will give you access to an S10 Blazer that is nothing like what your parents used to drive.