McLaren Artura Heading to Italy for the Summer Holiday

McLaren will take its supercar family to Italy this week for the first edition of the Milano Monza Motor Show, held from June 10 to 13. The open-air event will see the local debut of the Artura hybrid supercar, which will be joined by the 720S, 765LT, GT and 600LT.
The third electrified McLaren, after the P1 and Speedtail, the Artura starts at €231,000 (equal to $281,229) in Italy. It will be on display in Ember Orange, on top of a TexLux interior, and packs the brand’s new twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6, assisted by a 94-brake horsepower electric motor.
The total output of 680 PS (670 HP / 500 kW) and 720 Nm (531 lb-ft) of torque rockets the 1,498 kg (3,303 lbs) weighing model to 100 kph (62 mph) in 6.2 seconds. The Woking company claims that it can hit the 200 and 300 kph (124 / 186 mph) marks in 8.3 and 21.5 seconds after setting off.
With an Azores Orange exterior and Carbon Black interior bathed in Alcantara, and specified with the Stealth Pack, the McLaren 720S will also be on display at the Italian event. It starts at €266,500 ($324,449) locally, has a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with 720 PS (710 HP / 530 kW) and 770 Nm (568 lb-ft), does the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 2.9 seconds, and tops out at 341 kph (212 mph).
Described as “the most powerful and engaging LT yet,” the McLaren 765LT will head to Italy too, in Lantana Purple. The supercar boasts 765 PS (754 HP / 563 kW) – hence the name, and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft). It is 0.1 seconds quicker to 100 kph (62 mph) than the 720S, and will run out of breath at 330 kph (205 mph).
The McLaren GT will shine at the event as well, together with the 600LT, both of them finished in Silica White.
