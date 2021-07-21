2023 BMW 3 Series Facelift Pops up Online, Here's What It Looks Like

The BMW 3 Series G20 is set to receive a facelift next year, which will be launched in the summer of 2022. Before that happens, we already have a good idea of how this LCI, or Life Cycle Impulse, will look for the 3 Series range.
As you can observe in the leaked image posted on Instagram, the 3 Series will stick to small grilles, which should be a relief to those who are not satisfied with the look of BMW's recent styling ideas. Fortunately for those people, the German company does plan to keep a rather classical styling for the 3 Series, 5 Series and 7 Series, while the models with even numbers in their names will get more courage when design is concerned.
This facelift will bring revised headlights for the BMW 3 Series, which involve a new signature for the daytime running lights. The new elements look a bit like boomerangs or arrows. When compared to the ongoing version of the G20 generation, these daytime running lights sit on top of the main light beams instead of below.
The front bumper has also been revised, and it now comes with a broad intake flanked by two L-shaped vents in the corners of the bumpers. According to "wilcoblok", the Instagram user who posted this picture, the leaked car is supposed to be an M340i, but in the post he claimed that the source of the image is unknown, which can mean that this is just a 3 Series with the M Package for the exterior.
A close look at the side mirror caps reveals BMW's M Aerodynamic ones, which are meant to be a part of the M Performance Parts catalogue. They look nice if you ask us, so those who order a new 2023 3 Series should consider them.
On the inside, BMW will install the latest infotainment unit in its portfolio, which is the iDrive 8.0. The center display will be a 14.9-inch touchscreen unit, while the gauge cluster will be a 12.3-inch TFT unit, fully digital, of course.
Just like the ongoing 3 Series, the facelift of BMW's mid-sized bread-and-butter car will continue to be offered in China with a long-wheelbase version. The latter will be transformed into an all-electric model, and confusion might set in as it will use the i3 L nameplate. In other words, do not be surprised if you learn about the i3 L next spring, which is an entirely different creature from the i3. Also, you cannot buy it unless you live in China, so there's that.
