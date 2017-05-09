BMW Tacitly Stopped 6 Series Coupe Production

The F13
serves as the Bavarian automaker’s flagship coupe since it was introduced in 2011. Also available as a Convertible (F12) and in four-door Gran Coupe (F06) make-up, the third generation of the 6 Series has recently lost its central member: the coupe body style.
A BMW North America spokesman confirmed that the F13 6er isn’t in production anymore. Road & Track
reports that the last example rolled off the assembly line in Dingolfing back in February, but as it happens, you can still get a brand spanking new 6 Series Coupe if you find one on dealer lots. This account is further confirmed by the company’s U.S. configurator, which lists the Gran Coupe (81,400), Convertible ($86,700), and the Alpina B6 Gran Coupe ($124,300).
BMW has a habit of gifting each and every variant of a model with unique lifecycles, but it’s a bit curious why the manufacturer didn’t announce the F13 6er’s death in a more formal way. BMW is also pretty secretive about the fate of the Convertible and Gran Coupe, but there’s a reason why that’s so. And that reason is the 8 Series
.
Pre-production prototypes have been spied plenty of times up to now, and chances are the replacements for the F13/F12/F06 will see the light of day sometime in 2018 for MY 2019. Based on the BMW
CLAR modular platform, the new-gen family boasts the G14 and G15 codenames for the Cabriolet and Coupe models. A Gran Coupe (G16) is also in the offing, expected to debut in 2019.
According to a leaked BMW codes list
, the G15 will be available in rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations, with three mills in the first instance: 840i, 850i, and 840d. The same engine options are in the pipeline for the G14 as well, but nothing much is known right now about what the G16 will pack underhood. The M treatment is on the cards too, with go-faster bits and bobs anticipated to be borrowed from the F90-generation M5.