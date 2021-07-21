2023 BMW 3 Series G20 LCI Rendered According to Leaked Pictures

Introduced in 2018 under the G20 codename, the biggest nemesis of the C-Class line gears up for a mid-cycle refresh. BMW intends to debut the facelifted 3 Series next year as a 2023 model, but as it’s often the case with the Bavarian automaker, leaked photos have ruined the surprise.
While on the subject of surprises, the good news for prospective customers is that BMW hasn’t messed up the kidney grilles. The front bumper takes influence from the 2 Series Coupe, and the headlights aren’t too shabby either because the signature lighting adopts a very elegant L-shaped motif.
Based on those pictures, automotive pixel wizard Sugarchow has imagined the 2023 model with a set of M Performance wheels and blue-painted brake calipers. Finished in white paintwork over a black interior, the Life Cycle Impulse looks both graceful and somehow aggressive at the same time.
On the inside, BMW is believed to spruce things up with iDrive 8 from the iX all-electric crossover. The latest operating system flaunts a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen for infotainment, both of them angled toward the driver. The 2 Series Coupe, unfortunately, still rocks iDrive 7 in the guise of displays as large as 12.3 and 10.25 inches.
As far as the oily bits are concerned, it’s fair to expect mild-hybrid assistance in the guise of a 48-volt starter/generator system. Introduced a couple of years ago in the 520d, the mild-hybrid technology augments the internal combustion engine with 11 horsepower and a few pound-feet of torque, thus alleviating the physical stress to improve the fuel consumption.
As ever, four-cylinder plants will open the list, followed by six-cylinder diesel and gasoline mills. The M340i xDrive will once again top the lineup with just over 380 ponies in the United States. The European version makes do with 369 horsepower due to the addition of a gasoline particulate filter.
