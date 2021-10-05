The 2022 Honda Civic Is an Excellent Compact Car, Says Doug DeMuro

More on this:

1 Video: 2023 Honda Civic Type R Pumps Up the Turbo Jam During Road Testing

2 2023 Honda Civic Type R Looks Fast and Furious in Official Teasers, Coming Next Year

3 Reconditioned 1977 Honda CB750F Super Sport Will Certainly Have You Drooling

4 1999 Honda CB750 Nighthawk Rides on Bridgestone Tires, Looks Gorgeously Eerie

5 Honda Is Working on Air Taxis, Plans to Develop Robots and Reusable Rockets Too