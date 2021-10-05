The 2022 Honda Civic Is an Excellent Compact Car, Says Doug DeMuro

One of the golden standards of compact cars, the Honda Civic has been redesigned for the 2022 model year. Doug DeMuro had the opportunity of checking out the sedan thoroughly, and he understandably likes it.
Priced at $25,695 including taxes, the EX trim level in the featured video is flexing remote start and plenty of convenience features that are worth every dollar. The plastic used throughout the cabin feels pretty good for a compact, and this particular example is rocking a straightforward volume knob for the infotainment system. It’s also worth noting the car flaunts Android Auto and Apple CarPlay even though it’s the base 7.0-inch media system.
Doug highlights that it’s pretty spacious in the rear, which is high praise coming from a tall guy. “It kind of makes it difficult to justify buying an Accord when you have this much space in the back of the Civic,” said DeMuro, but still, the Accord caters to extremely different target customers.
On the road, the four-door sedan isn’t on the same level of driver enjoyment as the Mazda3, which also happens to boast nicer materials for the interior. Still, the Civic is known for long-term durability that you cannot expect from a Mazda3 from the current era or an older Mazda3 from the Ford era.
On the upside, DeMuro agrees that you can’t go wrong by purchasing either one. These models are the absolute best choices in the compact sedan segment. The Hyundai Elantra deserves an honorable mention as well.
As for the verdict, well, “this is just a great little car,” said the reviewer. “It’s an excellent compact car, maybe the very best one,” signs off DeMuro.
That said, we should also remember that Honda offers four trim levels, two engine options, and two body styles for the 2022 model year. The Civic Si will be the next to be revealed, most likely this month, and the Civic Type R is expected to arrive in dealership forecourts for the 2023 model year.
