2022 Honda Civic Si Sedan Goes On Sale This October, Hatchback Not Happening

Right after taking the veils off the Civic Hatchback for the 2022 model year, Honda made a little mistake. As fate would have it, Honda Canada Inc. confirmed that the Civic Si will be offered exclusively as a sedan.
The Civic Si news doesn’t end here, though, because the Civic 11 Forum knows when the go-faster model will be launched. According to the marketing roadmap, the turbo-engined and manual-equipped sedan will go on sale in October whereas the hatchback is set to go on sale in September 2021.
Already rendered with the HDMI exhaust outlet of the previous generation, the Civic Si will combine a slick-shifting manual with the 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo we all know and love despite a few notable problems, including oil dilution. As opposed to lesser variants of the compact sedan, the Sport Injected develops more than 200 horsepower, most likely 215 horsepower.
It’s hard to estimate the output figures of the 2022 model, but Honda has to deliver because the Volkswagen Jetta GLI develops 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (349 Nm) of torque. Moving forward, the front-driven Civic Type R will compete against the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport with a 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo and a six-speed box with rev-matching technology.
The hottest variant of them all won’t receive the oft-rumored hybrid assistance we’ve been hearing for one too many eons now, and twin-clutch AWD à la the Focus RS is off the table as well. The Civic Type R will remain a driver’s car through and through, a corner-carving hatch that couldn’t care less about the all-paw-drive Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic+.
Instead of the United Kingdom where the FK8 used to be manufactured, the all-new Civic Type R will be produced in Greensburg, Indiana on the same assembly line as the five-door hatchback. The five-door sedan for the U.S. market is made in Alliston, Ontario by Honda of Canada Manufacturing.
