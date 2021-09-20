autoevolution
2022 Honda Civic Hatchback MSRP Confirmed: $22,900 Excluding Taxes

20 Sep 2021
Redesigned for the 2022 model year, the Civic Sedan is joined by the Civic Hatchback in the United States. The five-door version is now available to purchase from $22,900 excluding $1,015 for the destination charge, and most importantly for the row-your-own crowd, the manual soldiers on.
There are four trim levels in total (LX, Sport, EX-L, Sport Touring), but only two of them are offered with the six-speed tranny. These grades are the Sport 6MT ($24,100 excluding freight) and Sport Touring 6MT ($29,400).

Other than standard equipment, the manual-equipped hatchbacks differ in one most notable way: the powertrain. In the Sport’s case, a free-breathing 2.0L will have to suffice with 158 horsepower and 138 pound-feet (187 Nm). Opt for the better-equipped trim level, and the 1.5L four-pot turbo engine belts out 180 horsepower plus 177 pound-feet (240 Nm) of torque.

Every other configuration is offered with a continuously variable transmission, not a good ol’ stepped automatic, which may not be to everyone’s liking. There is, however, a reason for the CVT design. That would be fuel economy, which tops 33 miles per gallon (7.1 liters per 100 kilometers) combined for the 2.0L and 35 mpg (6.7 l/100 km) for the 1.5L.

Aimed squarely at young customers, the Civic Hatchback is manufactured in Greensburg, Indiana using domestic and globally-sourced parts. The five-door body style accounts for 25-plus percent of sales according to Honda.

To whom it may concern, the base LX is loaded with safety technology, a 7.0-inch color touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, push-button start, partially digital instrumentation, and LED headlights. The Sport adds flair with black garnish, a chrome finisher for the exhaust pipe, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, sporty pedals, as well as paddle shifters for the gearless continuously variable tranny.

Customers who spend extra for the EX-L are treated to blind-spot information, leather upholstery, an 8-way power driver’s seat, heating for the front seats and outside mirrors, a one-touch power sliding moonroof, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Finally, the Sport Touring rounds off the range with LED fog lights, machine-faced alloys, front and rear parking sensors, Low Speed Braking Control, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

