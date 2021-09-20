2022 Honda Civic Hatchback MSRP Confirmed: $22,900 Excluding Taxes

4 Ludacris’ Eternal Love for His Acura Legend “Till the Wheels Fall Off”

Redesigned for the 2022 model year, the Civic Sedan is joined by the Civic Hatchback in the United States. The five-door version is now available to purchase from $22,900 excluding $1,015 for the destination charge, and most importantly for the row-your-own crowd, the manual soldiers on. 8 photos



Other than standard equipment, the manual-equipped hatchbacks differ in one most notable way: the powertrain. In the Sport’s case, a free-breathing 2.0L will have to suffice with 158 horsepower and 138 pound-feet (187 Nm). Opt for the better-equipped trim level, and the 1.5L four-pot turbo engine belts out 180 horsepower plus 177 pound-feet (240 Nm) of torque.



Every other configuration is offered with a continuously variable transmission, not a good ol’ stepped automatic, which may not be to everyone’s liking. There is, however, a reason for the CVT design. That would be fuel economy, which tops 33 miles per gallon (7.1 liters per 100 kilometers) combined for the 2.0L and 35 mpg (6.7 l/100 km) for the 1.5L.



To whom it may concern, the base LX is loaded with safety technology, a 7.0-inch color touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, push-button start, partially digital instrumentation, and LED headlights. The Sport adds flair with black garnish, a chrome finisher for the exhaust pipe, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, sporty pedals, as well as paddle shifters for the gearless continuously variable tranny.



Customers who spend extra for the EX-L are treated to blind-spot information, leather upholstery, an 8-way power driver’s seat, heating for the front seats and outside mirrors, a one-touch power sliding moonroof, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Finally, the Sport Touring rounds off the range with LED fog lights, machine-faced alloys, front and rear parking sensors, Low Speed Braking Control, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.



