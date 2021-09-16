Ludacris’ Eternal Love for His Acura Legend “Till the Wheels Fall Off”

When you’re famous and you can afford the most expensive and luxurious things, it’s not often that you find a humble driver like Ludacris, who proved his love for his ‘93 Acura Legend many times over the years.
Celebrities are like a guide to lavish lifestyles and the newest things. A lot of them are car addicts and add every model to their collection as soon as they’re available. Some, like Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, although they can afford brand-new autos, decide to show loyalty to the car they owned before they were famous.
In an Instagram picture posted a couple of days ago, Ludacris reinstates his love for his ‘93 Acura Legend, a car he’s had since 1999. In the post, the actor casually leans against it and shares a picture of the over 257,000 miles on the clock. Open the gallery to check them out.
Surrounded by fellow artists who always get the latest luxury cars, the rapper still shows some love for his original ride. With a net worth of $35 million as of August 2021, Ludacris does own some luxury vehicles, too. He is the proud owner of a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, a Mercedes-AMG G63, a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, a Rolls-Royce Dawn and a Range Rover Autobiography.
But the Fast and Furious actor still returns to his Acura Legend, a car Acura Design studio restored for the rapper in 2015, after he had been involved in an accident that severely damaged it. The restoration took two months to complete.
But the experts also took it one step further, adding new 18-inch Rays wheels, a custom Warm Cashmere with Ice Pearl paint scheme and a two-inch (51 mm) suspension drop, plus upgraded breaks. A new Pioneer AVIC 8/ONEX sound system with two Alpine Type-12 subwoofer speakers showed up in the trunk.
The '93 Acura Legend has a 3.2-liter C32A &C32A1 V6 engine under its hood with 200 hp (149 kW) and a top speed rated at about 137 mph (220 kph).
Ludacris also owns a 2017 Acura NSX, and claims he loves both of them, as you can see in his post below.
