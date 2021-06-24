America’s 2022 Honda Civic Hatch Is Here With New Looks, Stick Shift

5 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Prototype Shows More of Its Toned-Down Design

Honda has just expanded its U.S. Civic lineup with the unveiling of the all-new hatchback. Joining the sedan model , the five-door has a cleaner design compared to its predecessor, and brings turbo power and a manual gearbox. 8 photos



The cabin of the 2022



The Japanese automaker claims that the rear legroom has been improved by almost 1.4 inches (35.5 mm) over its predecessor, while the headroom is the same. Moreover, the lower hatch opening is 1.6 in (40.5 mm) wider, which, combined with the 60/40 split rear seatbacks, makes it easier to load and unload bigger items.



In terms of power, the HP and 138 lb-ft (187 Nm) of torque, naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, and a 180 HP and 177 lb-ft (240 Nm) 1.5-liter turbo-four. A CVT (continuously variable transmission) channels the thrust to the wheels, whereas those looking to change gears by hand will be able to order a six-speed manual, but only in the Sport and Sport Touring variants.



Drivers will be assisted by the Honda Sensing suite of safety gear that brings, among others, improved adaptive cruise control thanks to the more powerful processor, software enhancement, and new single-camera system with a longer and wider field of view. The safety bundle also adds the traffic jam assist, lane keep assist, said to provide more linear and natural steering action, and low-speed braking control in the Sport Touring.



The



The new five-door Civic will be put together at the Greensburg plant, in Indiana, and should launch in early fall, followed by the Civic Si that's believed to go on sale before the end of the year, and the hot Civic Type R rumored for 2022. Pricing has yet to be announced, but it should start in the low-$20,000s.

