Bespoke Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Revealed as Tribute to Century-Old A3 Car

The A3, or chassis No.3, is only the third sports car ever created by Aston Martin and its oldest surviving car. Together with long-established dealer Aston Martin HWM, the British carmaker decided to honor the century-old icon by building a modern-day tribute vehicle based on the new Vantage Roadster.
Powered by a 1.5-liter, 11-hp four-pot, the A3 wore a streamlined racing body that helped it achieve several light-car speed records, including first place at the Essex Motor Club Kop Hill Climb in 1922. It also managed to lap the famous Brooklands circuit at 84.5 mph (136 kph) the following year.
Meanwhile, the Vantage Roadster tribute car will be on display on June 26 at an A3 centenary celebration event, organized by the Aston Martin Heritage Trust, with support from the Aston Martin Owners’ Club.
The event will host several showpieces, such as pre-war Aston Martin models, pre-war Lagonda vehicles, Feltham era members of the DB2 family, the DB4, DB5, DB6 and DBS, the DB7, V12 Vanquish, plus Gaydon VH-era cars like the DB9, Vantage, Rapide and Vanquish, as well as the rare One-77, Cygnet and the Vulcan.
Current models will also be on hand, like the DB11, DBS Superleggera and DBX, but also the Vantage—much like this bespoke Roadster, which features a unique grille with bright aluminum surround and black square mesh that also holds the carmaker’s heritage badge, like the one used on the A3.
Other visual highlights include the unique side fender panels, bronze calipers, bespoke 20-inch gloss black wheels, embroidered heritage Aston Martin script on the rear cubby lid, micro-perforated fluted seats, Chestnut Tan leather accents and contrast stitching, bespoke rotaries, and a period-correct heritage Aston Martin logo on the center console.
Only three examples of this A3-inspired Vantage Roadster will ever be built, and Aston Martin HWM has already opened the order books.
Meanwhile, the Vantage Roadster tribute car will be on display on June 26 at an A3 centenary celebration event, organized by the Aston Martin Heritage Trust, with support from the Aston Martin Owners’ Club.
The event will host several showpieces, such as pre-war Aston Martin models, pre-war Lagonda vehicles, Feltham era members of the DB2 family, the DB4, DB5, DB6 and DBS, the DB7, V12 Vanquish, plus Gaydon VH-era cars like the DB9, Vantage, Rapide and Vanquish, as well as the rare One-77, Cygnet and the Vulcan.
Current models will also be on hand, like the DB11, DBS Superleggera and DBX, but also the Vantage—much like this bespoke Roadster, which features a unique grille with bright aluminum surround and black square mesh that also holds the carmaker’s heritage badge, like the one used on the A3.
Other visual highlights include the unique side fender panels, bronze calipers, bespoke 20-inch gloss black wheels, embroidered heritage Aston Martin script on the rear cubby lid, micro-perforated fluted seats, Chestnut Tan leather accents and contrast stitching, bespoke rotaries, and a period-correct heritage Aston Martin logo on the center console.
Only three examples of this A3-inspired Vantage Roadster will ever be built, and Aston Martin HWM has already opened the order books.