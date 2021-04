2022 Honda Civic Unofficially Morphs Into a Wagon With German Performance DNA

Have you seen what happened with the Toyota GR 86 mere hours and days after Toyota Gazoo Racing and Subaru officially introduced it in a joint event at home in Japan? It’s like the affordable sports coupe flipped a Eureka switch among virtual artists and everything spiraled out of control into countless mid-engine, Shooting Brake, or Convertible depictions It’s too early to tell if there’s a trend with Japanese rides going for CGI applications just yet, but here’s the sole official depiction of the 2022 Honda Civic already getting treated to a family hauler appearance. Because it’s the handy work of an Instagram channel called Car Front Swaps, it’s also plain obvious we’re not dealing with a complete makeover.Instead, we’re treated with yet another odd mashup that sees the front end of the decidedly sporty and stylish red 2022 Civic plastered all over a station wagon. Luckily, this time around we’re not dealing with something that looks entirely alien ; instead, the Honda lines seem to work very well on the body of an Audi.Naturally, that might be owed to the fact that we’re not dealing with just any Ingolstadt-born family hauler, but rather the all-mighty RS6 Avant. Hands down, it’s one of our favorite models with the four rings logo, and it hilariously blends rather well with Honda’s depiction of the eleventh-generation compact legend.Of course, the Civic has been transformed from the factory in a five-door station wagon before, so it won’t be a huge surprise if the Japanese automaker decides to give the practical body type another go further down the line. Just don’t expect to see a 4.0-liter TFSI V8 strapped up front and better dream of a K20C1 port instead.