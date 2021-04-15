2022 Honda Civic Unofficially Morphs Into a Wagon With German Performance DNA

A few good months since the 2022 Honda Civic Prototype was revealed on Twitch but mere days before the officially official online introduction, the series-produced model shined brightly in a single crimson image. But that was clearly enough to trigger the pixel wizards into action.
Have you seen what happened with the Toyota GR 86 mere hours and days after Toyota Gazoo Racing and Subaru officially introduced it in a joint event at home in Japan? It’s like the affordable sports coupe flipped a Eureka switch among virtual artists and everything spiraled out of control into countless mid-engine, Shooting Brake, or Convertible depictions.
It’s too early to tell if there’s a trend with Japanese rides going for CGI applications just yet, but here’s the sole official depiction of the 2022 Honda Civic already getting treated to a family hauler appearance. Because it’s the handy work of an Instagram channel called Car Front Swaps, it’s also plain obvious we’re not dealing with a complete makeover.
Instead, we’re treated with yet another odd mashup that sees the front end of the decidedly sporty and stylish red 2022 Civic plastered all over a station wagon. Luckily, this time around we’re not dealing with something that looks entirely alien; instead, the Honda lines seem to work very well on the body of an Audi.
Naturally, that might be owed to the fact that we’re not dealing with just any Ingolstadt-born family hauler, but rather the all-mighty RS6 Avant. Hands down, it’s one of our favorite models with the four rings logo, and it hilariously blends rather well with Honda’s depiction of the eleventh-generation compact legend.
Of course, the Civic has been transformed from the factory in a five-door station wagon before, so it won’t be a huge surprise if the Japanese automaker decides to give the practical body type another go further down the line. Just don’t expect to see a 4.0-liter TFSI V8 strapped up front and better dream of a K20C1 port instead.
