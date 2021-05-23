2022 Honda Civic Compared to 2021 Civic Sedan: Here Are the Big Changes

Full reviews aren't out yet, but we can bring you some initial impressions of the all-new 2022 Honda Civic. A side-by-side with the old model is something both Civic fans and compact car buyers want to see.
TFL was able to shoot the 2021 Civic next to the all-new 2022 sedan, and it's probably the first video of this kind. While not major, the changes are pretty easy to spot. The 10th-gen looked much sportier than its predecessor, but Honda has dialed down some of the Acura-like lines.
The nose of the 2022 Civic sports rectangular, Accord-like headlights. But the design is based on something else. Honda sold 1.7 million units of the previous generation but got inspired by models from the past here. The front end is based on the so-called "Wonder" Civic, the 3rd-gen from the 1980s.
The lines of the bumper and hood have been simplified as well, but the shark-nosed look is still a nice touch. Honda made a big deal about the windshield being pushed further back, but we can barely tell. However, the taller new mirrors are easy to notice.
Around the back, the "crab claw" taillights made famous on the 10th generation have been replaced with simple units. Also, the spoiler is stamped into the trunk, not added like on the old Touring model.
Overall, this feels like less of an enthusiast's car and more of an affordable lease for average people to want. TFL also points out how the trim between the pillars and roof has been replaced. This makes the 2022 Civic look a little cleaner and is probably cheaper to assemble. However, if you need to replace the roof skin for some reason, the car will need to be painted all the way around. What do you guys think of the exterior changes?
While the outside is a little "vanilla" for our tastes, the interior seems like an obvious improvement. There's a sense of higher quality and better design. The new Civic is also at the top of its class when it comes to smartphone integration, safety tech, and in-car features.
No major powertrain changes, but both the 1.5L turbo and base 2.0-liter continue to be really efficient. A bit further down the line, we'll get a sporty hatchback, the new Civic Si, and the Type R.
The nose of the 2022 Civic sports rectangular, Accord-like headlights. But the design is based on something else. Honda sold 1.7 million units of the previous generation but got inspired by models from the past here. The front end is based on the so-called "Wonder" Civic, the 3rd-gen from the 1980s.
The lines of the bumper and hood have been simplified as well, but the shark-nosed look is still a nice touch. Honda made a big deal about the windshield being pushed further back, but we can barely tell. However, the taller new mirrors are easy to notice.
Around the back, the "crab claw" taillights made famous on the 10th generation have been replaced with simple units. Also, the spoiler is stamped into the trunk, not added like on the old Touring model.
Overall, this feels like less of an enthusiast's car and more of an affordable lease for average people to want. TFL also points out how the trim between the pillars and roof has been replaced. This makes the 2022 Civic look a little cleaner and is probably cheaper to assemble. However, if you need to replace the roof skin for some reason, the car will need to be painted all the way around. What do you guys think of the exterior changes?
While the outside is a little "vanilla" for our tastes, the interior seems like an obvious improvement. There's a sense of higher quality and better design. The new Civic is also at the top of its class when it comes to smartphone integration, safety tech, and in-car features.
No major powertrain changes, but both the 1.5L turbo and base 2.0-liter continue to be really efficient. A bit further down the line, we'll get a sporty hatchback, the new Civic Si, and the Type R.