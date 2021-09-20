Honda to Sell 70,000 Prologue EVs in the First Year, Cali, Texas and Florida Main Targets

We’ve seen carmakers dive into the world of electric vehicles with exciting projects wearing, in the majority of cases, not-so-exciting names. But Honda’s “first new volume battery-electric vehicle,” set to launch in 2024, has a premonitory name to it, at least as far as the company is concerned: Prologue.
The SUV – yes, it’s an SUV – is supposed to open the floodgates to electric Hondas in the years ahead, and help the Japanese carmaker make the leap from ICE cars to an estimated 500,000 EVs sold in 2030, and on to a fully electric lineup a decade later.
“Launching our first volume BEV in 2024 is the start of an exciting new direction for Honda,” said in a statement Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations at American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
“We are working with our dealers to plan the transition from sales of primarily gasoline-powered vehicles to selling 100-percent electric vehicles by 2040.”
The Prologue should kickstart this transformation by selling no less than 70,000 units in its first year on the American market, 2024. The bulk of this number should come from the states that are already suckers for EVs, the so-called early adopter places like California, Texas, and Florida.
There are not a lot of details about the Prologue known yet. Honda is developing it together with GM, using the Americans’ Ultium technology, but it's unclear if it will form the basis for what’s coming next. After the Prologue launches, Honda plans to release a number of other electric cars, but these ones will be built on a platform currently under development, and called e-Architecture.
Once these new EVs get rolling, and enough of an infrastructure will be in place to make possible a real change, Honda says it will expand its efforts outside of the borders of the three aforementioned states.
“Launching our first volume BEV in 2024 is the start of an exciting new direction for Honda,” said in a statement Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations at American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
“We are working with our dealers to plan the transition from sales of primarily gasoline-powered vehicles to selling 100-percent electric vehicles by 2040.”
The Prologue should kickstart this transformation by selling no less than 70,000 units in its first year on the American market, 2024. The bulk of this number should come from the states that are already suckers for EVs, the so-called early adopter places like California, Texas, and Florida.
There are not a lot of details about the Prologue known yet. Honda is developing it together with GM, using the Americans’ Ultium technology, but it's unclear if it will form the basis for what’s coming next. After the Prologue launches, Honda plans to release a number of other electric cars, but these ones will be built on a platform currently under development, and called e-Architecture.
Once these new EVs get rolling, and enough of an infrastructure will be in place to make possible a real change, Honda says it will expand its efforts outside of the borders of the three aforementioned states.