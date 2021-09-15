5 Custom Honda CB125S Has an Endurance Racer Attitude, Loves Its New Outfit

This 7K-Mile 1980 Honda CBX1000 Exhales Via High-Grade Kerker Plumbing

The ‘80s weren’t just about great music and outrageous fashion; they were also a wonderful decade for two-wheelers of all shapes and sizes. 26 photos DOHC inline-six powerplant, which boasts a humungous displacement of 1,047cc, six constant-velocity Keihin carbs and as many as 24 valves. For the bike’s first iterations, the engine’s peak horsepower figure was rated at 105 ponies, but this was detuned to 98 hp starting with the 1980 model.



On the other hand, the six-cylinder gladiator is good for up to 52 pound-feet (72 Nm) of torque at approximately 6,500 spins per minute. This force is fed to a chain final drive via a five-speed transmission, leading to a top speed of 129 mph (208 kph). Additionally, Honda’s colossus will shoot past the quarter-mile mark in a mere 11.9 seconds.



Abundant stopping power is accomplished thanks to dual 276 mm (10.9 inches) brake discs up front and a single 296 mm (11.7 inches) rotor at the rear end. The machine is supported by air-assisted forks and adjustable twin shocks. It crawls on a pair of Comstar aluminum wheels, measuring 19 inches at the front and 18 inches down south.



Although the



Although the CBX may not have enjoyed the same level of success as some of its competitors, it definitely was (and still is) a force to be reckoned with. Right, we'll cut to the chase and introduce you to an unscathed 1980 MY Honda CBX Super Sport that wants to become a part of your family. The Japanese berserker is making its way to auction equipped with a premium six-into-two Kerker exhaust system.

Moreover, the creature's five-digit odometer tell us that it only has a trivial 7k miles (11,000 km) under its belt! If this whole ordeal gets you excited, be sure to submit your bids on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) platform by tomorrow afternoon (September 16), as that's when the online auction will end. For now, the top bidder is prepared to spend a generous $15,000 on this spotless artifact

