Custom Honda CB125S Has an Endurance Racer Attitude, Loves Its New Outfit

It won't be setting any lap records, but it'll certainly look the part on the track.



The standard shock absorbers were removed in favor of higher-spec alternatives, while the forks have been refurbished inside out. Finally, the Thai moto doctors crafted a selection of bespoke bodywork items using fiberglass, such as a four-piece full fairing and one snazzy gas tank. At the rear, Tanadit’s pros installed a loop-style subframe, on top of which you’ll spot a unique tail unit rounding things out. An enterprise like Tanadit Sarawek’s Thailand-based K-Speed isn’t the kind of workshop that’ll do things by halves, so it’s virtually impossible to recall a single time when their exploits failed to impress. A few weeks ago, we had the pleasure of introducing you to “ Diablo ” – the team's nefarious take on the Suzuki GSF 600 Bandit.Since we noticed you folks were just as fond of this machine as we were, there are plenty of reasons to believe that featuring another one of K-Speed's ventures is in order. This time around, it all started with a humble 1984 variant of Honda ’s CB125S lineup. The donor’s air-cooled 124cc single-cylinder engine is capable of delivering a mere 10.2 hp at 7,750 rpm, resulting in a modest top speed of 75 mph (120 kph).On the other hand, the bike is exceedingly light, weighing in at just 282 pounds (128 kg) when equipped with the vital fluids. Oddly enough, Sarawek decided to transform the small-displacement fiend into a track-oriented entity that resembles vintage endurance racing machines.K-Speed kicked things off by removing the creature’s factory outfit in its entirety, along with the airbox, gauges and stock lighting modules. Next, the crew proceeded to discard the original handlebar, making room for a neat pair of aluminum clip-ons. On the opposite end, the new handlebars are appropriately complemented by rear-mounted foot pegs.In terms of powertrain adjustments, the mill inhales via a Keihin carburetor, which has been topped with a wide velocity stack to ensure optimal airflow. At the other end of the combustion cycle, we find a reverse megaphone muffler that hails from K-Speed 's very own aftermarket inventory.The standard shock absorbers were removed in favor of higher-spec alternatives, while the forks have been refurbished inside out. Finally, the Thai moto doctors crafted a selection of bespoke bodywork items using fiberglass, such as a four-piece full fairing and one snazzy gas tank. At the rear, Tanadit’s pros installed a loop-style subframe, on top of which you’ll spot a unique tail unit rounding things out.