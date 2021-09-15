Stock Honda Accord 2.0T vs Tuned BMW 328d Drag Race Ends With Bruised Egos

3 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Drags BMW, Challenger, Chevy Truck to See Where Stock Gets It

Believe it or not, German automaker BMW used to sell a diesel-powered 3 Series in the United States for the 2016 model year. The 328d sedan isn’t all that impressive at first glance, but low-RPM torque and the fuel-sipping nature of the 2.0-liter turbo diesel help it justify its existence. 8 photos



Well, surprise! The Accord 2.0T is quicker on the strip, as proven by three runs at Barona Drags in Lakeside, California. With the rubber shoes warmer up, the Japanese challenger launches harder and keeps increasing the gap by the finish line. The Honda wins the first 1/8-mile race in 9.48 seconds compared to 9.67 seconds for the diesel-powered compact executive sedan.



The rear-driven 328d needs 9.81 seconds in the second run, while the Accord 2.0T settles for 9.53 seconds. I strongly believed the Bimmer would get revenge in the final race thanks to a better launch, but I was completely wrong. More to the point, 9.52 seconds at 73.36 miles per hour (118 kph) compared to 9.40 seconds at 89.48 miles per hour (144 kph) for the Honda.



One that explains the Bavarian luxury sedan’s losses comes in the guise of the higher curb weight. It’s also possible that whoever tuned the 328d somehow forgot to recalibrate the automatic transmission’s control module.



But ultimately, the



But ultimately, the Accord with the 2.0-liter turbo and 10-speed automatic is a properly nice pick in the otherwise boring segment of mid-size sedans.