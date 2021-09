Lord Have Murci: Gorgeous Lamborghini Murcielago LP 640 Roadster Up for Grabs in Rosso Vik

That being said, it will take a while before any of these newer supercars become as classy as the Lamborghini Murcielago, which stood as the carmaker’s flagship model from 2001 all the way to 2010, a year before the Aventador was unveiled.This particular 2009 Murcielago LP 640 Roadster is exactly that, by the way – classy. It’s so stylish and the spec is tremendous: Rosso Vik over black and red leather. I dare you to keep your jaw clenched.Now, in case you’re really interested in this car, you’ll be glad to know that you can bid on it through Bring a Trailer , but don’t expect it to come cheap. With five days left to go in the auction, the highest bid has already reached $136,000. That’s 2022 Porsche 911 GTS money.Of course, there are plenty of highlights to speak of with regards to this Italian exotic . For starters, it only has 2,300 miles (3,700 km) on the clock. It also comes with black 18-inch alloy wheels with Pirelli P Zero tires, silver-finished calipers, dual-tone black and red leather interior with carbon fiber trim on the door sill guards, center console and steering wheel, plus additional goodies like automatic climate control and a Kenwood media system.As for what lies behind the driver and passenger seats - it’s the heart of the Murcielago LP 640 Roadster, a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine with an 8,000 rpm redline. It produces 631 hp (640 ps) and 487 lb-ft (660 Nm) of torque, which is sufficient by any standards. This Murci also comes with a six-speed E-gear automated gearbox, featuring carbon fiber paddle shifters for manual operation.Oh and its previous owner installed a Capristo cat-back exhaust system with remote adjustability, so you can bet your behind this thing sounds like Godzilla when you floor the throttle. The monster, not the Nissan.