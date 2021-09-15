Lord Have Murci: Gorgeous Lamborghini Murcielago LP 640 Roadster Up for Grabs in Rosso Vik

It takes a special type of individual to covet a Lamborghini Murcielago nowadays. Once they’re able to afford an exotic, people will usually focus on more popular (and modern) choices, such as a Huracan or an Aventador, or whatever Ferrari or McLaren is available to them.
That being said, it will take a while before any of these newer supercars become as classy as the Lamborghini Murcielago, which stood as the carmaker’s flagship model from 2001 all the way to 2010, a year before the Aventador was unveiled.
This particular 2009 Murcielago LP 640 Roadster is exactly that, by the way – classy. It’s so stylish and the spec is tremendous: Rosso Vik over black and red leather. I dare you to keep your jaw clenched.
Now, in case you’re really interested in this car, you’ll be glad to know that you can bid on it through Bring a Trailer, but don’t expect it to come cheap. With five days left to go in the auction, the highest bid has already reached $136,000. That’s 2022 Porsche 911 GTS money.
Of course, there are plenty of highlights to speak of with regards to this Italian exotic. For starters, it only has 2,300 miles (3,700 km) on the clock. It also comes with black 18-inch alloy wheels with Pirelli P Zero tires, silver-finished calipers, dual-tone black and red leather interior with carbon fiber trim on the door sill guards, center console and steering wheel, plus additional goodies like automatic climate control and a Kenwood media system.
As for what lies behind the driver and passenger seats - it’s the heart of the Murcielago LP 640 Roadster, a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine with an 8,000 rpm redline. It produces 631 hp (640 ps) and 487 lb-ft (660 Nm) of torque, which is sufficient by any standards. This Murci also comes with a six-speed E-gear automated gearbox, featuring carbon fiber paddle shifters for manual operation.
Oh and its previous owner installed a Capristo cat-back exhaust system with remote adjustability, so you can bet your behind this thing sounds like Godzilla when you floor the throttle. The monster, not the Nissan.
