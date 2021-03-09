3 Custom Lady Bug Bugatti Divo Is How You Make Perfection Even More Special

One-of-One Lamborghini Murcielago Versace Is Looking for New, Stylish Owner

A very special and quite rare Lamborghini Murcielago is looking for a new, fashion-forward owner out of London, UK. It’s a Murcielago Versace Edition in white, but a very special one. 10 photos



This particular Murcielago Versace is the 8th of the 20 produced, as attested by a numbered plaque, and one of the 12 made in left-hand drive. Offered through



With just 10,000 km (6,214 miles) on the clock, this example bears the well-known Versace logo – the Medusa head – on the body and signature meandros on the doors. The black and white leather interior is also trimmed with the Greek pattern that is synonymous with the



Power comes from a 6.5-liter V12 engine making 680 horsepower with aftermarket parts. The owner opted for the Reventon wheel package.



The original listing makes no mention of the price, but it does say this: the car is from 2008, but was registered in 2012 as a one-of-one. This should give you an idea of what to expect if you plan on calling for inquiries. Of all the Murcielagos produced, 20 were customized in partnership with the Versace brand, starting with 2008. This alone would make these cars very rare, but the fact that only 8 of these 20 were ever made available for customers makes them even more so.The Murcielago LP 640 Versace was offered in either black or white, with a two-tone leather interior, custom finishes by Versace and Versace decals. Matching Versace luggage, Versace driving shoes and gloves, and a matching watch from Versace’s Precious Items department were also included in the original deal. Whether they’re part of this offer is not known.This particular Murcielago Versace is the 8th of the 20 produced, as attested by a numbered plaque, and one of the 12 made in left-hand drive. Offered through Bob Forstner out of London, UK, it presents in impeccable condition, having had just one owner who clearly took great care of it.With just 10,000 km (6,214 miles) on the clock, this example bears the well-known Versace logo – the Medusa head – on the body and signature meandros on the doors. The black and white leather interior is also trimmed with the Greek pattern that is synonymous with the fashion house . All said, considering other Versace custom cars , this one could be described as more subdued and decidedly more stylish.Power comes from a 6.5-liter V12 engine making 680 horsepower with aftermarket parts. The owner opted for the Reventon wheel package.The original listing makes no mention of the price, but it does say this: the car is from 2008, but was registered in 2012 as a one-of-one. This should give you an idea of what to expect if you plan on calling for inquiries. James Edition also has the Forstner listing, with an asking price of nearly $700,000, which is more than three times over what other Murcielago Versaces have changed hands for in recent years.

