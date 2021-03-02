The One-Off McLaren Speedtail Hermes Edition Has Arrived

3 This Brand New McLaren Speedtail Is the First Ever to Be Publicly Auctioned

Manny Khoshbin is a multi-millionaire and an incredibly successful businessman with a keen eye for long-term investment. For the people at home, watching his YouTube videos, he is the most delightful, fascinating way of living vicariously. 7 photos



Some three years ago, Manny ordered himself a McLaren Speedtail that would be



Three years on, he finally got to see his latest dream car with his own eyes, as he took delivery of it at the Lamborghini Newport Beach dealership in California. It was a literal unboxing of the Speedtail because Manny “paid extra for the wooden box,” and it was worth the long wait—and, dare we say it, the many hundreds of thousands he paid for the customization on top of the Speedtail's $2.5 million asking price.



As usual, Manny documented the entire experience for his YouTube followers, and you will find the video in full below. It includes his first (quite restrained) reactions at seeing the car, the moment he drove it out of the box, and his final thoughts before leaving home with some extra stuff. That includes the coffee table book McLaren made specifically for him, featuring a history of the Speedtail and a detailed account of his custom example.



In all fairness, this video plays more like a teaser for the one Manny promises at the end: his first test drive. It also shows only glimpses of the stunning supercar, including the dark blue body with a contrasting interior of brown and stark white leather and other custom touches like the matching (but missing) Hermes luggage bags and the gold toolset.



If you’re all for it, this is the best kind of



