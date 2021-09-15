Hybrid Yacht Ashera Has a "New Design Classic" With a Surreal Interior and a Modern Look

It’s a “she” and she is a luxurious Baroque-inspired beauty with a surreal interior. At least this is how Piredda describes its newest hybrid yacht Ashera.
Piredda & Partners, a superyacht design company based in Italy, recently revealed a new yacht design that blends in modern features with Baroque details. Ashera will be a 234.5-ft (71.5m) long superyacht with a 1,615 GT (gross tonnage) and a 205.7 ft (62.7 m) LWL (loaded waterline length). It will have a top speed of 18 knots.
With a total crew capacity of 20 people, Ashera will be able to accommodate up to 12 guests in six cabins. The owner’s stateroom will measure 1022 sq ft (95 sq m) and there will also be a VIP cabin on the main deck.
Piredda & Partners is very pompous in describing its elegant vessel, calling it bold, unique, and with a modern rule-breaking atmosphere. There’s a highly visible contrast between the ship’s futuristic geometry and modern materials, and its details inspired by the classics. The result is a “new design classic” as Piredda & Partners likes to call it.
One of the most noteworthy features of the Ashera vessel is the colonnade on the forward deck, which functions as an exoskeleton, offering an unobstructed view of the landscape.
Ashera will have an aluminum superstructure, a steel hull, offering a clean, modern look. The sundeck will feature a jacuzzi, there will be an outdoor gym on the bridge deck and a spa and beach club on the lower deck. A spacious cinema will also be available on the yacht.
There will be large windows and plenty of light on the Ashera, while the furniture will be custom-made.
Piredda & Partners doesn’t offer any details on the shipyard in charge of building Ashera, but we know it plans to launch the superyacht by the end of 2024.
