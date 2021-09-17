Travis Scott Wins VMA With a Video Filled With JDM Cars

Have you ever wondered what makes a successful music video? There are a lot of recipes out there, but often you'll see hip hop artists turning to cars and beautiful women. A few years ago, The Weekend released "Party Monster", a video that featured a pink RX-7. But Travis Scott upped the ante last year.
I vividly remember the day that I first saw the official video for Scott's hit "Franchise". Young Thug and M.I.A. were on board for the track as well. But I remember being surprised by the cars Travis had chosen for the clip. Instead of the usual supercars, he decided to go for a squad of Japanese sports cars. After a short introduction showing Michael Jordan driving his Range Rover, we get to see a red Honda NSX!
But it doesn't stop there. The Honda is joined by not one, but four Nissans! There's a flashy, pink R32 Skyline, alongside three different 240SX models. We get to see a close-up shot of the rear section of the R32, and it comes with a color-matching helmet! Travis has also brought in an older Toyota Cressida model, which could be running either a 1JZ or a 2JZ engine.
Upon doing more research, it seems that the drivers are all members of a crew called Drift Gang Vanish. Needless to say, these cars probably get driven hard at events such as Final Bout in the United States. They're not pro-level drift machines as you'd see in Formula Drift, but more grassroots level vehicles.
The video has amassed more than 80 million views since it was released. More than that, it recently made its way on the nominee list for the MTV Video Music Awards. The event was held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It went up against 5 other videos in the "Best Hip Hop" section, including but not limited to Cardi B's "WAP" and Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later". "Franchise" won the Award for the Best Hip Hop video and I think we might be seeing more drift cars and JDM cars in general in future music videos!
But it doesn't stop there. The Honda is joined by not one, but four Nissans! There's a flashy, pink R32 Skyline, alongside three different 240SX models. We get to see a close-up shot of the rear section of the R32, and it comes with a color-matching helmet! Travis has also brought in an older Toyota Cressida model, which could be running either a 1JZ or a 2JZ engine.
Upon doing more research, it seems that the drivers are all members of a crew called Drift Gang Vanish. Needless to say, these cars probably get driven hard at events such as Final Bout in the United States. They're not pro-level drift machines as you'd see in Formula Drift, but more grassroots level vehicles.
The video has amassed more than 80 million views since it was released. More than that, it recently made its way on the nominee list for the MTV Video Music Awards. The event was held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It went up against 5 other videos in the "Best Hip Hop" section, including but not limited to Cardi B's "WAP" and Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later". "Franchise" won the Award for the Best Hip Hop video and I think we might be seeing more drift cars and JDM cars in general in future music videos!