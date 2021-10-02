Ceramic-Spitting Rocket Engines Could Make Instant Pads While Landing on the Moon

1999 Honda CB750 Nighthawk Rides on Bridgestone Tires, Looks Gorgeously Eerie

If Voldemort was a retro motorcycle from the late ‘90s, this is probably what he’d look like. 30 photos



Earlier this year, this sexy thing was honored with youthful brake pads and a grippy pair of Battlax tires from Bridgestone’s catalog. As for its general specifications, the CB750 DOHC inline-four powerplant, with sixteen valves, four constant-vacuum Keihin carbs and a sizeable displacement of 747cc.



The engine feeds its oomph to a five-speed transmission, which spins the rear 17-inch hoop by means of an O-ring drive chain. When the tachometer hits 8,500 rpm, the four-stroke fiend will go about supplying a peak horsepower figure of 75 ponies. On the other hand, a torque output of 47 pound-feet (64 Nm) is what you’ll experience at around 7,500 spins per minute.



As a result, Honda’s predator is capable of finishing the quarter-mile run in 12.7 seconds at 103 mph (165 kph). Stopping power is handled by a single hydraulic brake disc and a twin-piston caliper up front, along with a drum setup at the rear end. The Nighthawk sits on 41 mm (1.6 inches) telescopic forks and dual preload-adjustable shock absorbers. Finally, its dry weight is rated at 463 pounds (210 kg).



Without going into any other details, we're delighted to tell you this Japanese wonder is being auctioned off at no reserve on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website! For the time being, you'd only need about 1,500 bucks to best the current bid, which is placed at a negligible $1,200. The CB750 Nighthawk awaits your bids until Wednesday evening (October 6), when the auctioning deadline will be reached.

