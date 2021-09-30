5 1970 Mercury Cougar Spent Decades in a Shed, Got Out, Ended Up in a Shed Again

Rare 1968 Mercury Cougar GT-E XR7 With Cobra Jet V8 Is Now Worth 2022 Porsche 911 Money

If you’re a Mercury Cougar fan, we just found another late 60s example for you to drool over. It is a 1968 XR7 model with the GT-E option package and a 428 ci Cobra Jet V8 engine, which is mated to a four-speed manual transmission. 34 photos



The exterior is finished in Augusta Green Metallic and comes with features such as the silver lower panels, tinted glass, hide-away headlights, a power-retractable radio antenna, 7.0-liter GT-E badges, chrome wheels and a functional fiberglass hood scoop. As a GT-E model, this car already came with factory-standard power-assisted steering, front disc brakes, and the Super Competition handling package.



The seller says that this is one of just 394 examples featuring the GT-E package, as well as the only



Inside, the car comes with Saddle leather low-backed front seats and rear bench, a matching headliner, black carpets, Philco AM radio, map lights, Cougar logos on the rubber floor mats, and a stock steering wheel.



In terms of performance, the



Ultimately, this wasn’t the most powerful version of the first-generation Mercury Cougar, but it came in at a close second. Back then, the carmaker also offered a 390 hp 427 ci V8 engine, which only worked alongside a three-speed automatic gearbox.



According to its Bring a Trailer ad, the car was placed in storage by the original owner from 1978 up until 2002 and was subsequently acquired by the seller in 2015. It now has 55,000 miles (88,500 km) on the clock.

